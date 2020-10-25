Boonville soccer team falls in home finale against Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 8-0

Boonville Pirates soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the last game for the seniors is not the way they wanted it to end Thursday night against the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Tigers at the Boonville City Soccer fields at Boonville High School.

With the district tournament a little over a week away and just one game left in the regular season Thursday night at Moberly, Hazell said the performance the team gave on the field was not their best efforts.

The Pirates ended up falling to Smith-Cotton via the mercy rule 8-0 with a little over 16 minutes left in the match.

The loss dropped Boonville to 1-11-1 overall.

“We did not come ready to play this game and it hurt us in the end,” Hazell said. “This is a tough loss, especially after coming off a 4-2 win over MMA on Tuesday. We were not able to find the back of the net in the game. The boys had a few opportunities, but no one was there to finish. The defensive group had a tough game.

“They were able to hold off Smith-Cotton until the 22nd minute of the game. Ryan Jones was in goal for us again last night and did everything he could in the net. The boys will bounce back from this loss and be ready to respond on our last regular season game against Moberly.”

For the first 21 minutes and 59 seconds of the game, the Pirates looked every bit as good as Smith-Cotton. However for the remaining 18 minutes of the first half and then 24 minutes of the second half, Boonville proved why they still have a long way to go to turning the corner.

But give credit where credit is due. The Tigers stayed with their game plan and continued to attack Boonville’s defense while scoring five goals in the final 18 minutes of the first half. Smith-Cotton’s first goal came at the 22 minute mark, followed by four more goals within a five minute span at the 34, 35, 36 and 39 minute mark.

Of course it didn’t get much better for the Pirates in the second half. Smith-Cotton came out and controlled the tempo, and the ball for that matter, while reeling off three more goals at the 50, 53 and 64 minute mark to end the game.

The Tigers also dominated Boonville in shot attempts and shots on goal. For the game, Smith-Cotton finished with 25 shot attempts and seven shots on goals while Boonville had only three shot attempts and three shots on goal.

Freshman goalie Ryan Jones also had a busy night in goal by recording eight saves.

Boonville was also called for 10 fouls in the game compared to seven for Smith-Cotton.

After the match against Moberly on Thursday to closeout the regular season, the Boonville Pirates soccer team will gear up for the Class 2 District 6 Tournament, which will be held October 31 through November 5 in Moberly.

Fulton drew the No. 1 seed in the tournament, followed by Mexico, Moberly, Kirksville and Boonville.

The Pirates will play Kirksville in a play-in game on Saturday, Oct. 31 starting at 1 p.m.

The semifinal will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with the championship game scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.