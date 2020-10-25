Pulliam, West named to TCC All-Conference Softball Team

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team tied for fourth in the Tri-County Conference for the 2020 season.

With a late surge in the postseason, the Lady Pirates were able to closeout the season at 12-12 overall.

In the Tri-County Conference, Blair Oaks and Hallsville were co-champs. Blair Oaks finished 6-1 on the season in the TCC while Hallsville closed out the season at 5-1. California finished third at 5-2, followed by Boonville, Southern Boone and Versailles each tied for fourth at 3-4, Osage seventh at 2-4 and Eldon eighth at 1-6.

Boonville also placed two players on the all-conference team for the 2020 season. Sophomore pitcher Abby Pulliam was selected to the second team while Emma West was named to the honorable-mention team.

Jason Ollison and staff of Versailles were the Head Coach and Staff of the Year. Alexis Findley of Blair Oaks was the Pitcher of the Year while Maris Ollison of Versailles was the Most Outstanding Player.

First team selections in the TCC were Alexis Findley, Ellie Kliethermes and Bailey Rissmiller of Blair Oaks, Taylor Jones and Paige McCord of Hallsville, Camryn Schlup and Lauren Hill of California, Maris Ollison of Versailles and Mariah Prince of Southern Boone.

Second team selections were Abby Pulliam of Boonville, Andi Siebeneck and Kadence Kliegel of Blair Oaks, Ellie Clay and Ella Percival of California, Liberty Gamm of Osage, Avery Oetting of Hallsville, Joscelynn Marriott of Versailles and Elizabeth Rush of Eldon.

Players selected to the honorable-mention all-conference team were Emma West of Boonville, Madysen Lucas and Emma Littrell of Hallsville, Madison Boessen of Blair Oaks, Lauren Spillars of California, Zoey DeHaas of Southern Boone and Kierra O’Rourke of Versailles.

Blair Oaks had a total of six selections while California and Hallsville each had five selections, Versailles with three, Boonville and Southern Boone each with two and Eldon and Osage with one each.