Boonville JV volleyball team closes out season in Hickman Tournament

The Boonville Lady Pirates JV volleyball team battled to the final point Saturday while competing in the Hickman JV Tournament.

While facing what JV coach Joedi Herzog called very strong teams in the tournament, the Lady Pirates also had to contend with Class 3 Powerhouse Blair Oaks and Class 4 Battle in pool play.

As it turned out, the Lady Pirates wound up finishing 2-6 in pool play and then dropped their first game in bracket play in two straight sets against Blair Oaks to closeout the tournament.

“This was a strong tournament,” Herzog said. “Lots and lots of talent. We ended up 2-6 in pool play. There were nine teams and we got seeded eighth coming out of pool and heading into bracket. We then had to play No. 1 Blair Oaks, again. We ended up losing in two.

“All the girls present got to play in this tournament. With that being said, we had one out because of quarantine, one sick and another was sent home during the tournament because of an injury in the second game. Everyone contributed in someway or how. Unfortunately, we just didn’t play to our full potential. I hated ending the season like this. We are definitely a better team than how we played. The girls, however, were thrown in positions they weren’t used to and did a good job filling in."

Despite the setback in the Hickman Tournament, Herzog said she is looking forward to what next year brings with these girls.

Unfortunately, the Lady Pirates had a tough draw to start the tournament while facing Blair Oaks, where they lost in two straight 7-25 and 15-25. Then, in the second round against Battle, Boonville dropped the first set 24-26 but then came back to win the second 25-16. Meanwhile, in the third round, the Lady Pirates fell to Rock Bridge in two straight sets 12-25 and 14-25. In the final match, Boonville won the first set against Capital City 25-22 but dropped the second 19-25.

In bracket play, which was single elimination, Boonville again fell to Blair Oaks in straight sets 17-25 and 10-25.

Freshman Kylee Turner led the Lady Pirates with 38 assists in the tournament while Addy Nichols had a team-high 16 digs, 12 kills and five aces, Twelva Mason with a team-high three blocks, and Cassidy Bishop with a team-high 11 service points.

Turner also had eight digs, eight service points with four aces and five kills in the tournament. Nichols finished with eight service points and two blocks while Bishop added 13 digs and two aces, Heather Hall with eight digs, seven service points with one ace and one block, Addie Hubach with 15 digs, six service points with one ace and one kill, Molly Schuster with eight service points with one ace, six digs and four kills, Ashlen Homan with eight service points with one ace and seven digs, Kinley Fox with six kills, four digs and one block, Ava Parman with seven service points with one ace, two kills and one block, Mason with eight kills and one dig and Claire Witting with four digs and one service point.