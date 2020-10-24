Boonville scores early and often in 30-14 win over Hallsville in TCC

Boonville senior defensive end Lane West couldn’t hold back his excitement after hearing that the Pirates will play California again in the opening round of the district playoffs next Friday in California.

While the Pintos beat Boonville on Homecoming 21-14 at Gene Reagan field back on September 25, West said he definitely wanted to play California to get revenge.

“I think we took them lightly the first time because we were playing at home and we beat them easily last year, so I think it’s important that we come out and show them who we really are this time,” West said.

West and the Pirates definitely took care of business Friday night on the road against Hallsville while securing a 30-14 win.

Boonville improved to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the Tri-County Conference. Hallsville fell to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the TCC.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough also had to make up for last year’s loss against the Indians. While the game Friday night was never in doubt as the Pirates raced out to a 30-0 first quarter score against Hallsville, Hough said this year he tried to be a little more loose and not be so stressed out about the game.

Hough said Conyers is also like a true brother to him.

“He was in my wedding and he is somebody I talk to every week,” Hough said. “This was a big game for us, but I know my approach to the game is a lot different than last year. I think last year I stressed out about it and wanted to beat him so bad being competitive that I am. I stressed and probably put too much pressure on the kids and they didn’t play loose.

“This will be a battle that as long as I’m here and as long as he’s at Hallsville, this will be one that you can circle on the calendar that I guarantee you both teams are going to be prepared and I guarantee you both teams are going to play hard.”

Hough had no complaints for the first 12 minutes of the game. Now the second, third and fourth quarter, that’s a different story.

Nonetheless, the Pirates could do no wrong to start the game and Hallsville could do no right by putting the ball on the ground on two of its first three possessions.

The Indians had five fumbles on the night, losing three.

However, the first turnover may have been the costliest because it set the tone for the rest of the game. Instead of first and 10 at midfield, Hallsville now to go on defense after a high snap was recovered by West-the first of his two fumble recoveries for the game-at the Indians 32.

Four plays later after moving the ball to the Hallsville 4, junior Jamesian McKee scored on a jet sweep to put the Pirates on top 6-0 with 9:30 left.

Hallsville was never the same after that while punting the ball on its next possession.

Boonville, meanwhile, played with another short field at the Hallsville 46 and took only three plays to get the score on a 30-yard run by junior DJ Wesolak to extend the lead to 14-0.

Senior running back Andrew Wiser scored on the two-point conversion to make it a two touchdown game.

The night went from bad to worse for the Indians on their next drive when another high snap sailed over the head of Hallsville quarterback Tyger Cobb and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Then, after the ensuing kick off at the Hallsville 31, Boonville hit paydirt again after only four plays on a 10-yard run by junior DaWan Lomax to make it 23-0.

The Pirates would score again right before the end of the first quarter after moving the ball 37 yards on six plays on a 16-yard run by Wiser to extend the lead to 30-0.

Hough said it was a great start by his players.

“I think a lot of that had to do with a lot of energy we had pent up,” Hough said. “We didn’t play last week and we did everything we could to get a game, but we just couldn’t get it so we had to go 14 days without a game and then had to go up against a team that beat us last year, and honestly beat us because their attitude and effort was higher than ours.”

That attitude and effort is one of the reasons why Hallsville scored just eight points in the first half. But it was a big eight points because the Indians were able to put points on the score board before the half. As impressive as Boonville was in the first quarter, the drive by Hallsville was just as impressive as the Indians went 52 yards on 15 plays for the score on a 3 yard pass from Cobb to senior receiver Ryan Roberts.

Cobb would find Roberts again on the two point conversion to cut the lead to 30-8 with 4:11 left in the half.

The Indians also had missed opportunities in the third quarter. After a pass interference call moved the ball to the Boonville 28, the Pirates came back four plays later with a interception by Lomax.

That drive would eventually stall on fourth and 16 at the Hallsville 43. However, on the Indians first snap from scrimmage, West recovered his second fumble at the Hallsville 36.

The Indians would stop Boonville again on fourth and 12 and then would score four plays later on a 3 yard run by Cobb to cut the lead to 30-14.

Both teams traded fumbles after that with Boonville senior Evan Gonzalez recovering a Hallsville fumble at the Pirates 33. Three minutes later at the Boonville 45, Hallsville recovered a fumble with 5:07 left.

The Indians drove the ball down to the Boonville 5 but another high snap moved Hallsville back to the Pirates 19.

Boonville finished the game with 12 first downs along with 269 yards rushing and 12 passing for a total of 281. Hallsville had 16 first downs along with 114 yards rushing and 86 passing for a total of 200.

Wiser led all rushers in the game for Boonville with 15 carries for 87 yards and one score. Wesolak had seven carries for 58 yards and one touchdown while Lomax added five carries for 53 yards and one touchdown, McKee six carries for 38 yards and one touchdown and Colby Caton with 14 carries for 32 yards.

Caton also completed 2 of 6 passes for 12 yards to Wesolak.

For Hallsville, Harrison Fowler had 18 carries for 118 yards and one touchdown. Cobb, meanwhile, completed 10 of 22 passes for 86 yards with one touchdown and one interception. AJ Austene had four catches for 50 yards and one score.