Pilot Grove boys and girls drop two against St. Andrew's of Tipton

The Pilot Grove boys and girls junior high basketball teams fell at home Tuesday night against St. Andrews of Tipton by the scores of 31-27 and 48-25, respectively.

For the Pilot Grove boys, they trailed St. Andrews by just two (14-12) at the half and by three (19-16) after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, St. Andrews outscored the Tigers 12-11.

Dane Schlotzhauer had 10 points, Ben Bestgen six and Hudson Knipp five for St. Andrews.

For Pilot Grove, Beau Walker had nine, Weston Rentel and Dalton Boler seven each and Jacob Wade and Lane Durham each with two.

As for the Pilot Grove girls, they trailed St. Andrews 28-15 at the half and 39-17 after three quarters of play. St. Andrews also held a 9-8 scoring edge in the final period.

Charlee Bailey had 22 points and Ava Schlotzhauer 13 for St. Andrews. Adrianne Hampton chipped in eight points.

For Pilot Grove, 0-6, Brooke Lorenz tossed in eight points. Nadeen Zeller added six, Claire Rentel four, Harlei Kammerich, Grace Reuter and Sarah Gibbon each with two and Cloey Tavenner with one.

Pilot Grove drops two against Jamestown

The Pilot Grove boys and girls junior high basketball teams ran into a buzzsaw in the way of the Jamestown Eagles Monday night in Pilot Grove.

While the Lady Tigers took it on the chin 35-16, the Pilot Grove boys fell to the Eagles by a score of 41-22.

Pilot Grove girls, dropping to 0-5 on the season, trailed Jamestown 21-8 at the half and 25-10 after three quarters of play. The Lady Eagles also held a 10-6 scoring edge in the final period.

Olivia Meisenheimer finished the game with 18 points for Jamestown while Samantha Wilson chipped in eight and Alyssa Hess with six.

For Pilot Grove, Claire Rentel had six, Cloey Tavenner and Katie Fenical each with four and Brooke Lorenz with two.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they trailed Jamestown 19-8 at the half and 35-10 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 12-6 advantage in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said the Tigers have played Jamestown three times now and they have beaten the Tigers all three times by double digits. “My hat’s off to Jamestown,” Fricke said. “We had our opportunities at multiple back door looks, but were unable to connect on too many. A combination of their great man to man defense and beating us on the boards led to them winning the game. Tyler Wilson is going to be a solid player for years to come.”

Tyler Wilson finished the game with 17 while Tate Duncan and Ethan Schoenthal chipped in six points each.

For Pilot Grove, 2-4 on the season, Beau Walker tossed in 10 points while Lane Durham and Weston Rentel added four and Jacob White and Aiden Wessing each with two points.