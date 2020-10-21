New Franklin prevails in CAC action against Sturgeon

The New Franklin boys and girls junior high basketball teams picked up the sweep Tuesday night on the road by beating Sturgeon by the scores of 36-10 and 33-21, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs, improving to 5-0 on the season, outscored Sturgeon in three out of the four quarters of play and led 13-6 after one, 23-10 at the half and 33-15 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Sturgeon outscored New Franklin 6-0.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the girls played very well on the road.

Lili Chitwood had the game-high for New Franklin with 15 points. KaBrea Fair chipped in nine while Emersyn Eads and Brynn Belstle added three points each, Tatum Hoover with two and Brooklynn Brown with one.

Bailee Turner and Kylee West each had four points in the game for Sturgeon.

As for the New Franklin boys, they led Sturgeon 19-6 at the half and then outscored the Bulldogs 17-4 in the final two periods.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys played pretty good defensively. “Ten points is the lowest total we have given up this year, so that’s a good effort,” Schlotzhauer said. “We struggled moving the ball a bit at times and forced some things that weren’t there, but for the most part played a solid game.”

Rylan Hundley paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin, 4-1, with 18 points. Nolan McGowan tallied six points while Landon Shaw and Maddox Thornton added four points each and Lane Hackman and Cade Schlotzhauer each with two points.

James Pollock had the high game for Sturgeon with four points.