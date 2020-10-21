New Franklin boys and girls pick up sweep against Prairie Home

The New Franklin girls junior high basketball team led Prairie Home from the opening tip to secure a 33-18 win Monday night in New Franklin.

The Lady Bulldogs, 4-0 on the season, outscored Prairie Home in all four quarters and led 7-4 after one, 14-6 at the half and 28-16 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, New Franklin held a 5-2 scoring edge.

New Franklin girls coach Morgan Vetter said she was proud of the win and proud of the girls. “We have a quick turnaround at Sturgeon,” Vetter said. “I’m looking for another solid performance.”

Lili Chitwood had the game-high for New Franklin with 20 points while KaBrea Fair chipped in seven and Brynn Belstle with six.

For Prairie Home, Ava Marcum had 10, Jordyn Alpers four and Hunter Scott and Mattie Wells each with two.

As for the New Franklin boys, they defeated Prairie Home 33-23.

The Bulldogs, improving to 3-1 on the season, led Prairie Home 22-7 at the half and 28-13 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, the Panthers rallied back with a 10-5 advantage.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys did a great job in the first half of locking down on the defensive end and turning that into transition points. “That really got us off to a nice start in the first half,” Schlotzhauer said. “We struggled moving the ball side to side in the half court, however. We had quite a few turnovers, where we just dribbled too much or just forced a shot when nothing was there.”

Rylan Hundley led the scoring attack for New Franklin with 20 points. Caden Schlotzhauer tossed in six while Lane Hackman added four, Landon Shaw two and Xander McGruder with one.

Prairie Home was led by Jackson Pitts with 20 points.

Class 3 District 6 All-District Softball Team

First Team

Pitchers

K. Walters, Centralia

Abby Pulliam, Boonville

E. Littrell, Hallsville

Catchers

A. Oetting, Mexico

H. Sontheimer, Centralia

Outfielders

T. Jones, Hallsville

R. Hagens, Fulton

A. Hawkins, Centralia

At-Large

E. Holiman, Centralia

Infielders

J. Bostick, Centralia

P. McCord, Hallsville

A. Oetting, Hallsville

M. Prince, Southern Boone

A. Trowbridge, Fulton

P. Clines, Fulton

A. Bellamy, Mexico

Emma West, Boonville

K. Messer, Moberly

Second Team

H. Echelmeier, Fulton

M. Wright, Centralia

Alexis Trigg, Boonville

C. Ferguson, Moberly

R. Caswell, Fulton

J. Thurman, Mexico

M. Austene, Hallsville

Daylynn Baker, Boonville

J. Mickle, Moberly

A. Leer, Hallsville

Rachel Massa, Boonville

Z. Dehaas, So. Boone

M. Adkinson, Centralia

Kourtney Kendrick, Boonville

P. Mosely, Fulton

S. Hedgpath, Fulton

M. Lucas, Hallsville