New Franklin, Prairie Home runners compete in final tune up before districts

The New Franklin boys and girls cross-country team closed out its regular season schedule Monday in the Robert Kelsay Invitational at Salisbury.

With the district tournament scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 at Linn High School, head coach Adam Quest said the Robert Kelsay Invitation is the last tune up and the last opportunity to try to gauge where they’re at before it really counts. “Overall, I was very happy with the way all three of our athletes performed,” Quest said. “It was very chilly, but that didn’t stop them from turning in some wonderful times. I think they are all in a good place heading into districts.”

With 77 girls and 73 boys participating in the meet, the Lady Bulldogs had only one member competing as senior Mallori Burnett finished 26th overall in a time of 23:55.86.

Alex Volkart of Southern Boone had the fastest time in the girls race in 19:14.13.

Southern Boone also captured the team championship with 29 points. Monroe City finished second with 79 points, followed by Harrisburg with 91, New Bloomfield 103, Salisbury 105, Cairo 126, Highland 133 and Higbee 182.

As for the New Franklin boys, Douglass Creason turned in the fastest time by placing 28th overall in 20:40.57. Logan Pierce finished in 66th place in 26:47.16.

Connor Burns of Southern Boone had the winning time for the boys in 16:12.48.

Hallsville boys captured first in the team scores with 56 points while Monroe City finished second with 68, Southern Boone third with 77, Salisbury fourth with 80, New Bloomfield fifth with 84 and Green Ridge sixth with 115.

PRAIRIE HOME

Prairie Home’s Savanna Tracy finished 16th overall in the Robert Kelsay Invitational in a time of 23:01.61.

As for the Prairie Home boys, Allen Haslag finished in 32nd place in a time of 21:18.03 while Landon Case placed 42nd in 22:32.25, Preston Schmidt 71st in 28:55.50 and Will Wright in 72nd place in 30:06.45.