Boonville lady spikers win in three straight sets against Mexico

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team pulled no punches Tuesday night against the Mexico Lady Bulldogs.

After beating the Lady Bulldogs earlier in the season, head coach Dina Herzog knew Mexico was a much improved team since then.

As it turned out, Boonville had a few tricks up its sleeve as well by beating the Lady Bulldogs in three straight sets 25-18, 25-21 and 25-11.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 14-8 overall.

“This was a good win for us against a much improved Mexico team,” Herzog said. “At times we look very good offensively when we pass on target,” Herzog said. “We can run a quicker offense to fool the block. We served very well and limited Mexico’s offense. We improved on the block as the night progressed.

“Both Madison Smith and Sophi Waibel did well setting the block. I was also impressed with Lillian Rohrbach and Jodie Bass’ man-back defense because their passes to the target allowed Addi Brownfield and Nora Morris to mix up the offense and make smart choices. Lillian and Kennedy led us in points. We need to play with intensity all the time.”

The intensity that Herzog was talking about was lacking early on in the match, especially in the first set, as Mexico jumped out to a 8-3 at one point.

However, the Lady Pirates were able to get the game back to 11-11 and then reeled off three straight to go up 15-12.

Boonville and Mexico battled back and forth after that with two more ties at 15-15 and 16-all. Then, after Mexico was able to cut the lead to one (18-17) after a Boonville error, the Lady Pirates came back and reeled off four straight-two on back to back service points by Kennedy Renfrow-to extend the lead to 22-17.

Boonville closed out the set with a kill by Sophi Waibel to secure the win at 25-18.

The second set was just as close. However, this time it was Boonville out with the early lead at 6-1 only to have Mexico rally back to tie the match on three different occasions at 6-6, 7-7 and 9-9.

The Lady Bulldogs even took a three point lead at 13-10. However, Boonville was able to get those points back after two errors by Mexico and a hit off the block by Lillian Rohrbach to tie the set at 13-all.

Boonville tacked on three more points on the kill by Addi Brownfield, error by Mexico and service point by Jodie Bass to make it 16-13.

But low and behold, the Lady Bulldogs still found a way to come back while tying the set four more times at 18-18, 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21.

Mexico never got any closer after that as Boonville came back and reeled off four straight on a kill by Bass, service point by Nora Morris, error by Mexico and hit again by Bass for a 25-21 victory.

In the final set, Boonville jumped out to a 4-0 lead and reeled off 10 straight at one point to extend the lead to 22-10.

The Lady Pirates also closed out the match with three straight points on an error by Mexico, a dink by Waibel and a service point by Renfrow to win 25-11.

Lillian Rohrbach led the Lady Pirates with 11 service points with four aces while Kennedy Renfrow added eight service points with five aces, Jodie Bass, Nora Morris and Addi Brownfield each with seven service points and Sophi Waibel with six service points with one ace.

Brownfield also finished the game with a team-leading eight kills on 11 attack attempts and 15 assists. She also had two digs.

Madison Smith had four blocks on the night along with five kills on 16 attack attempts and one dig. Nora Morris added 12 assists, five digs and four kills on 17 attack attempts while Jodie Bass and Kennedy Renfrow tied for the team-high in digs with 10.

Bass also had four kills on 10 attack attempts and one assist while Rohrbach contributed five kills on 19 attack attempts and five digs, Waibel with four kills on four attack attempts and Renfrow with one assist.

In the JV match, Boonville won in two straight sets against Mexico 25-17 and 25-19.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls really came together and played as a team. “Everyone saw the court tonight and contributed to the win,” Herzog said. “Kylee Turner stepped up and ran the court with 16 assists. She didn’t get to hit tonight being she was the only setter, but helped lead the team to victory. Claire Witting did a good job seeing the court and picking up 10 digs. Addy Nichols also contributed in running our offense with eight digs. I’m very happy with how these girls played tonight. Some girls were asked to play positions they hadn’t played before and did an amazing job.”

Kylee Turner led the Lady Pirates JV with seven service points with one ace and 16 assists. She also had two kills and two digs.

Cassidy Bishop finished the match with six service points, six digs and three kills while Addy Nichols added four service points with two aces, eight digs and four kills, Ashlen Homan with four service points with two digs, Addie Hubach with three kills, two service points and one dig, Claire Witting with 10 digs, one kill and one service point, Ava Parman with one service point, one block and one dig, Ava Esser with two kills and one dig, Heather Hall with two kills and Twelva Mason with two kills.