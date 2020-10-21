Boonville soccer team wins first game of the season against MMA

After 12 matches and 960-plus minutes, the Boonville Pirates soccer team can finally breath a sigh of relief after picking up its first win of the season Monday night on the road against MMA by a score of 4-2.

While improving to 1-10-1 on the season, Boonville head coach Kaz Hazell said this was an exciting night for the boys as they have been fighting to get a win all season.

Boonville led MMA 2-0 at the break, scoring the first goal at the 6 minute mark on a goal by Isaac Marriott and assist by Austin Coleman. Senior Jimi Barbarotta then picked up the Pirates second goal unassisted at the 26 minute mark to make it 2-0.

Of course MMA would battle back and eventually tie the match at 2-all with goals at the 46 and 52 minute mark.

However, in the final 20 minutes of the match, Boonville would tack on two more goals to secure the win. Senior Kameron Desmond scored the Pirates third goal unassisted at the 67 minute mark to make it 3-2. Then, with two minutes left in the game, Desmond answered again at the 78 minute mark on an assist from Marriott to seal the victory.

Coach Hazell said on the first goal, Marriott was aggressive in the box to put the ball in the back of the net as it was bouncing around in MMA’s box.

“The boys started strong by taking advantage of the first set piece of the game,” Hazell said. “The second goal in the first half was Jimi beating the defense by breaking two tackles and using his speed to them slot it past the keeper. The boys had high energy by putting two goals away and keeping MMA scoreless.

“I thought we had a lot of chances in the first half, but only ended up with two at halftime. Starting the second half we got caught on our heels with MMA knocking on the door and taking a shot from 25 yards out. MMA scored early in the 46th minute and then again in the 52nd minute by following up on a save from Ryan Jones to tie it all up.”

Hazell said MMA was giving the Pirates a lot of trouble in the first 20 minutes of the second half, but the boys finally responded with a goal from Kameron Desmond.

“Kameron was composed in the front of the goal after getting past two MMA defenders to find the back of the net,” Hazell said. “This put us in the lead 3-2 with 13 minutes left in the game. Kameron then found the back of the net again in the 78th minute. The boys played a ball up on a counterattack with Kameron finding the ball to slip it past the keeper as he was playing a high line. The keeper tried pulling Kameron away from the ball, but he was still able to get it past the keeper and MMA’s defense.”

Hazell said Ryan Jones made some big saves in the goal with this being his first full varsity appearance. This was a well deserved win for the boys, Hazell said.

Boonville finished with 15 shot attempts and two shots on goal while MMA had 20 shot attempts and 10 shots on goal.

Ryan Jones also had 12 saves in the match for Boonville.