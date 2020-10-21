Boonville JV wins season finale against School of the Osage, 37-0

The Boonville Pirates JV football team closed out the season on a three-game winning streak by beating School of the Osage Monday night at Gene Reagan field 37-0.

While finishing the season at 4-3-1 overall, Boonville JV coach Seth Brimer said he couldn’t be more proud of this group. “This group of athletes got better and better every week,” Brimer said. “Finishing the season on a three-game winning streak was awesome for this group. The future is bright.”

The Pirates definitely made a statement in the first quarter that they were in it for the long haul while scoring 24 unanswered points. And while that score held up at the half, Boonville would come back and reel off 13 straight points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 37-0.

Freshman running back Xavier Flippin had a big game rushing the ball for Boonville with 21 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Dakota Troost finished the game with seven carries for 21 yards and one touchdown while Blake Griffin added four carries for 18 yards, Ethan Watson one carry for 12 yards, Rhoades Leonard two carries for 3 yards and Drew Rhorer two carries for 2 yards and one score.

Rhorer also completed 7 of 13 passes in the game for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Griffin hauled in three of those passes for 33 yards while Blake Richardson had one catch for 21 yards and one touchdown, Troost two catches for 17 yards and Rhoades Leonard with one catch for 7 yards.

The Pirates were just as tenacious on defense while pitching a shutout against Osage.

Flippin and Will Stock led the Pirates with six tackles each while Abram Taylor, Drake Cottrell and Connor Rhorer added five tackles each, Huston Force, Ethan Watson, Eli Stock, Chandler Stonecipher and Trent Maxwell each with four tackles, Rhoades Leonard, Gabe Brimer, Darieus Brady and Langston Hall with three tackles each and Dakota Troost and Zane Watring with two tackles apiece.

Watson, Flippin, Stonecipher and Cottrell also had one tackle for loss each.

Force and Hall finished the game with two fumble recoveries while Watson, Flippin and Taylor added one fumble recovery each. Watson also had one interception in the game while Force, Flippin and Brady caused one fumble.