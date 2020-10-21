Lang, LeGrant finish out of medal round at state golf

After finishing in the middle of the pack after Day 1 of the Class 2 Missouri State Golf Championships at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Boonville golfers Zoey Lang and Hannah LeGrant vowed to do better during Day 2 on Tuesday.

Although the weather was less than conducive during the two-day event with rain and cold temperatures, Lang and LeGrant still packed their bags for another attempt to improve their scores.

As it turned out, LeGrant bettered her strokes by two after shooting a 102 on Monday and 100 on Tuesday. LeGrant also moved up one position after finishing in 42nd place on Monday and 41st on Tuesday for a total score of 202.

Par for 36 holes at Meadow Lake Acres is 144.

As for Lang, the sophomore finished Day 1 in 26th place with a score of 94 but struggled on the second day of the tournament with a score of 101 to finish in 31st place overall with a final score of 195.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said both Lang and LeGrant started out positive by cutting their strokes from their previous days scores. “Both of the girls played through the conditions, having both good and not so good scores,” VanderLinden said. “As I stated after Monday, this was a great experience for both of the young Pirate golfers. Hopefully, both golfers will learn from their experience and will make it to state again next year with some of their other teammates."

Reagan Zibilski of Springfield Catholic was the Class 2 individual champion with a score of 70-69 for a final round of 139.

Audrey Katherine Rischer of Father Tolton finished second with a score of 153, followed by Brooke Ann Wagner of Logan-Rogersville with a score of 155, Kassidy Hull of Eldon with a score of 156, Elizabeth Renee Johnson of Westminster Christian Academy 157, Kyleigh Pfitzner of Springfield Catholic 158, Lillian Grace Knipfel of Mexico 159, Lyla Louderbaugh of Springfield Catholic 160, Marlene Doxey Edgeman of Marshfield 165 and Hanna Marie Maschhoff of Osage 168.

In the final team standings, Springfield Catholic captured the Class 2 state title with a score of 640.

Father Tolton finished second with a score of 676, followed by Visitation Academy at 734, Logan-Rogersville at 772, Ursuline Academy at 817 and Incarnate Word Academy at 854.

Note: Sacred Heart High School in Sedalia captured the Class 1 state title while Rockwood Summit finished first in Class 3 and St Joseph’s Academy first in Class 4.