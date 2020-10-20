LSE Pirates seventh grade finishes season on winning note against Eldon, eighth grade loses

The LSE Pirates seventh grade football team couldn’t have scripted the season finale Saturday against the Eldon Mustangs any better.

After beating Versailles four days earlier 36-0, the Pirates came back with the same offensive mindset against Eldon by exploding for 28 first quarter points en route to a 46-0 victory.

The LSE Pirates seventh grade football team closed out the season at 5-1 overall.

As for the LSE Pirates eighth grade football team, they finished the season headed in the wrong direction by dropping their last five games. The Pirates eighth grade lost by the same identical scores of 14-0 against both Versailles and Eldon.

LSE Pirates football coach Curtis Walk said the kids came out ready to play in the seventh grade game against Eldon. “We were executing on every aspect of the game,” Walk said. “To finish 5-1 I look for these kids to be really good in the future.”

LSE led Eldon 34-6 at the half and then added touchdowns in each of the third and fourth quarter to secure the win.

Braylon Ellison led the rushing attack for LSE with six carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Clayton Schuster finished the game with six carries for 46 yards and one touchdown while hauling in three catches for 10 yards. Brady Norbury had seven carries for 42 yards and one touchdown while Darrin Leonard added two carries for 26 yards and one score, Cash Leonard with three carries for 22 yards and 3 of 6 passing for 10 yards and Norman Bonaparte with three carries for 2 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, Ellison finished the game with eight solos, two assisted and three quarterback sacks. Baylor Jackson had five solos, two assisted, two sacks and one fumble return for a 50 yard touchdown. Darrin Leonard finished the game with three solos and five assisted tackles while Brady Norbury added seven solo stops, Brody Porter four solos, Cash Leonard, Carter Felten and Clayton Schuster each with three solos and Aiden Myers with two solos.

In the game against Versailles back on October 13, the Pirates seventh grade again jumped out to a sizeable lead after one quarter against the Tigers by a score of 22-0.

LSE then tacked on eight points in the second quarter and six in the third for the win.

Walk said the boys played really well. “We were the more physical team and played hard,” Walk said.

Brad Norbury led all rushers in the game for LSE with 14 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Braylon Ellison finished the game with six carries for 42 yards and one score while Cash Leonard had three carries for 22 yards and 3 of 6 passing for 10 yards. Clayton Schuster also had five carries for 22 yards while hauling in three passes for 10 yards. Ian Lammers added three carries for 5 yards.

On defense, Ellison finished the game with nine solo stops, two assisted tackles, five sacks and one fumble recovery for a 46 yard touchdown.

Darrin Leonard had four solo stops and five assisted tackles while Brady Norbury and Brody Porter added four solo stops each, Baylor Jackson with two solo stops and two assisted tackles, Clayton Schuster and Brenner Parker each with three solo stops and Cash Leonard, Carter Felten and Aiden Myers with two solo stops apiece.

In the eighth grade game against Eldon, the Pirates went in at the half scoreless against the Mustangs but then surrendered a touchdown in the third quarter and a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the fourth to suffer the loss.

Walk said the kids really played well. “We just couldn’t finish any drives,” Walk said. “These kids have progressed throughout the year. I’m very proud to see how these kids have grown and become good football players.”

Cooper Pfeiffer was the leading rusher in the game for LSE with nine carries for 73 yards. Pfeiffer also had two catches for 36 yards.

Rhad Leathers finished the game with four carries for 27 yards and one catch for 10 yards while Jacob White had two carries for 14 yards. Evan Bishop completed 4 of 7 passes for 56 yards while Ziaha Evans had one catch for 10 yards.

Defensively for the Pirates, Cooper Pfeiffer had nine solo stops and three assisted tackles. Rhad Leathers finished the game with six solo stops and three assisted tackles while Evan Bishop and Max Rapp added three solo stops and three assisted tackles each, Jacob White and Gage Medeiros each with four solo stops, Rand Devine with three solo stops and one sack and Ziaha Evans with three solo stops.

In the game against Versailles, the Pirates again played well for a half against the Tigers tied at 0-0. However, in the second half, Versailles scored six points in the third quarter and then added a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the fourth to seal the victory.

Walk said the boys only played three quarters. “Every time we got something going we had mistakes,” Walk said. “However, this is a good group of hard working kids.”

Cooper Pfeiffer had nine carries for 43 yards and two catches for 46 yards to lead LSE. Rhad Leathers finished the game with 14 carries for 37 yards and three catches for 17 yards while Jacob White had one carry for 4 yards. Evan Bishop completed 4 of 7 passes for 63 yards.

Pfeiffer also led the team in tackles with nine solo stops and three assisted tackles. Rhad Leathers finished the game with three solos and three assisted tackles while Max Rapp and Evan Bishop added one solo and three assisted tackles each, Gage Medeiros with four solos, Rand Devine with two solos and one sack and Jacob White and Ziaha Evans each with two solos.