Lang, LeGrant vie for top spot at state golf championships

Boonville golfers Zoey Lang and Hannah LeGrant participated in the Class 2 Missouri State Golf Championships Monday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

With 75 golfers participating on Day 1 of the tournament, Lang stood in 26th place with a 22 over par 94 while LeGrant carded a score of 102 for 42nd place.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said this is the first time in three years since Boonville has had a state qualifier and the first time the girls program has sent two golfers.

“Conditions at the course were miserable today,” VanderLinden said. “It’s a really nice golf course and has held many state championships. This morning when they teed off, it was 41 degrees with 15 mph winds out of the north. Then, after a couple hours, it started to rain. But even after the conditions worsened, the girls played better. Both girls improved their scores on the back nine: Zoey by 5 strokes and Hannah by 3.

“This is valuable experience the girls are receiving for the future of the program. Both are just sophomores and they have been two of the top three golfers the past two years. This is their first state appearance and they both had some nerves going into today. As the day went on they both got more comfortable playing and scores started going down a little. Hopefully, they will realize that it is just like any other tournament and can play better from the start.”