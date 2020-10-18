Ss. Peter & Paul records sweep against St. Peters in season finale

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball team closed out the season with a sweep against St. Peters of Marshall Tuesday night in Marshall.

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade team defeated St. Peters in three sets 21-25, 25-17 and 17-5. The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade team beat St. Peters in two straight sets 25-21 and 25-14.

Ss. Peter & Paul eighth grade coach Carol Griffin said for the final game of the season the Lady Warriors were without their eighth graders. “Missing Reagan for our passing but we had girls who stepped up tonight and fought every point to come out on top,” Griffin said. “Bella was instrumental in our win tonight with her serving and hitting. Mabry, who always give her best effort every night, made some great passes for Ellise was ended the night with nine assists. Addison played dual roles of passing and setting. She also ended with eight assists and four aces. Delaney and Lauren each had a kill made great plays to help with the win. I’m very proud of the girls. This was a great bunch to coach. There were some great volleys from both teams. St. Peter’s team improved since the first time playing them. It was a great match for both teams, and fun to watch the girls play and have fun.”

The eighth grade team finished the season at 10-2-1 overall.

Bella Imhoff led the Lady Warriors with seven aces and 16 kills. Addison Johnson finished the match with eight assists and four aces while Mabry Caton added four aces, two kills and two assists, Ellise Kirchner nine assists and two aces, Delaney Rowlett with one kill and one assist and Lauren Thompson with one kill.

In the seventh grade match, coach Mariah Smith said she is so proud of the work these girls have put in this season. “They have improved so much and I cannot wait to see their growth next couple of years.”

Isabel Alvizio finished the match with nine aces and one kill while Aubrey Frederick had three aces and one kill, Kate Drummond two aces and two kills, Lauren Venable one ace and Emerson Comegys with one kill.