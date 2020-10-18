Pilot Grove boys capture consolation in Prairie Home Tournament

The Pilot Grove boys junior high basketball team trailed St. Andrews of Tipton by three at the half before rallying back with a 22-7 scoring edge in the final two periods for a 34-22 win Saturday in the Prairie Home Tournament.

The Tigers, improving to 2-3 on the season, trailed St. Andrews 9-8 after one and 15-12 at the half before rallying back with a 9-0 advantage in the third quarter to go up 21-15. Meanwhile, in the final period, Pilot Grove outscored St. Andrews 13-7 to win the game by 12.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said this was a great game to be a part of. “Tremendous defensive effort as a team,” Fricke said. “We were able to hold them scoreless in the third quarter. Garrett Oswald led the team as our only double digit scorer with 10. Incredibly balanced on the offensive side of the ball with seven of the 10 guys finding themselves a back to contribute to the win.”

Garrett Oswald led the scoring attack for Pilot Grove with 10 points. Beau Walker chipped in eight while Weston Rentel added five, Jacob Wade four, Dalton Boler three and Lane Durham and Aiden Wessing each with two.

For St. Andrews, Hudson Knipp had 13 points.

As for the Pilot Grove girls, they fell to Prairie Home on Friday 28-17.

The Lady Tigers, dropping to 0-4 on the season, trailed Prairie Home 6-3 after one and 16-5 at the half before rallying back with a 9-4 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to six at 20-14. However, in the final period, Prairie Home outscored Pilot Grove 8-3.

Pilot Grove coach Aly Wessing said she was proud of the girls for staying aggressive on the defensive end. “We just couldn’t quite pull it together on the offensive end,” Wessing said.

Jordyn Alpers had 10 points to lead all scorers for Prairie Home. Ava Marcum chipped in nine while Mattie Wells added five.

For Pilot Grove, Brooke Lorenz tossed in 12 points while Cloey Tavenner and Katie Fenical each had two and Nadeen Zeller with one.

Wednesday’s game

Jamestown outscored Pilot Grove 40-4 in the first-two quarters and never looked back, beating the Tigers 53-8 Wednesday night in the Prairie Home Junior High Basketball Tournament.

The Eagles, who went on to win the championship, outscored Pilot Grove in all four quarters and led 19-4 after one, 40-4 at the half and 49-6 after three quarters of play. Jamestown also held a 4-2 advantage in the final period.

Coach Fricke said this game was tough game to swallow.

“We have to use it as a learning experience and motivation to get back into the gym to get shots up,” Fricke said. “We’ll have a couple of good days of practice in preparation for the consolation game on Saturday.”

Aiden Heiland led three players in double figures for Jamestown with 16 points. Tyler Wilson chipped in 13 while Brayden Schoenthal added 11.

For Pilot Grove, Beau Walker had five points while Aiden Wessing added two and Weston Rentel with one.