New Franklin girls capture first in Prairie Home Tournament, boys finish second

The New Franklin girls junior high basketball team captured the championship in the Prairie Home Tournament by beating Jamestown by a score of 36-24 Saturday in Prairie Home.

The Lady Bulldogs, 3-0 on the season, jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter against Jamestown but was outscored 9-4 in the second period. The good news is that New Franklin still led Jamestown 14-12. The Eagles never got any closer in the ballgame as New Franklin held a 22-12 advantage in the second half for the win.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said she is very proud and excited to continue the season.

Lili Chitwood led three players in double figures for New Franklin with 15 points. Lydia Burnett chipped in 12 while KaBrea Fair added 11 and Brynn Belstle with eight.

Olivia Meisenheimer had the team-high for Jamestown with nine points.

As for the New Franklin boys, they fell in the championship game against a very good Jamestown team 44-40.

The Bulldogs, dropping to 2-1 on the season, led Jamestown 25-16 at the half and 32-26 after three quarters of play but was outscored 18-8 in the final period.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys started off very well in the first half, taking a 10 point lead. “In the second half, Jamestown made a run, led by the Wilson kick, that we just couldn’t slow. We missed some good shots on our end that led to layups on their end. I was pleased with our overall effort, but with four seventh graders on the floor for the majority of the game, our youth showed through in the second half. We have a good group of kids who fought all the way to the end. Second place in the tournament with a young group is an outstanding week.”

Thursday, Oct. 15

KaBrea Fair had 17 points and Lili Chitwood tossed in 15 to lead the New Franklin girls past St. Andrews of Tipton Thursday night in the Prairie Home Tournament.

Brynn Belstle chipped in seven points while Tatum Hoover had two for the Lady Bulldogs, who led St. Andrews 21-18 at the half and 29-28 after three.

Vetter said the girls finished the game strong and held their own. “Always improving and seeing great things,” Vetter said.

Charlee Baily had 18 points and Ava Schlotzhauer 12 to lead all scorers for St. Andrews.

Monday, Oct. 12

New Franklin rolled out to a 28-18 halftime lead against St. Andrews of Tipton and never looked back for a 59-31 win last Monday in the Prairie Home Tournament.

Lane Hackman led three players in double figures for New Franklin with 19 points. Rylan Hundley chipped in 17, Landon Shaw 10, Caden Schlotzhauer eight, Haven Singleton four and Nolan McGowan with one.

For St. Andrews, Dane Schlotzhauer tossed in 16 points.

Schlotzhauer said the boys did a good job in this game of attacking the rim. “We got in the lane with dribble and with nice passes,” Schlotzhauer said. “Our press was highly effective at speeding them up.”