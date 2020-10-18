LSE Lady Pirates fall at home in season finale against California

The LSE girls seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams fell in the regular season finale last Thursday in Boonville.

While the seventh grade team lost in two straight 23-25 and 23-25, the eighth grade team two in a row as well against the Lady Pintos by the scores of 12-25 and 18-25. The seventh grade blue team dropped a 13-15 decision against California.

In the eighth grade match, LSE coach Jamie Boyd said as it was our last night on the volleyball court, they spent time recognizing the hard work and dedication put forth by the eighth graders. “I am extremely proud of their efforts, and it is amazing to see their growth and development,” Boyd said. “These young ladies have started building a strong foundation in volleyball and as being student athletes.”

In the A-team eighth grade match, Hailey Platt had seven service points with four aces along with three kills and one block. Kailee Austin finished the match with five service points while Kylee Hopkins had three service points, Kendall Rhorer with two service points with one ace and one assist, Elly Rapp with two assists, Kaila Dillender with one attack attempt and Mariah Payne and Ember Mackey each with one service point.

In the eighth grade B-team match, which was one set to 15, Kylee Hopkins had two service points with two aces while Aspen Estill and Ember Mackey added one service point each.

In the seventh grade match, coach Ashley Meyers said she could go through the list and really brag on every one of these girls. “To see where we started the season and how far they have come, that is all I could ask for as a coach,” Meyers said. “A lot of our athletes were new to volleyball coming in and that we were playing teams that are heavily loaded with experience. These girls know how to compete. I am really excited about this group of girls and what they will be bringing to the table over the next several years to the Boonville volleyball program.”

The LSE seventh grade white team was led Loralei Hunziker with seven service points with four aces along with two kills on four attack attempts and one assist. Effie Morris finished the match with four service points with four aces along with five digs, three kills, two attack attempts and two assists while Karagyn Cooper added three service points with one ace, one attack attempt and one assist, Maggie Schuster with three service points along with one kill on two attack attempts and two digs, Rowan Stock with two service points with one ace, Parker Johns with two service points with one ace, Alycia Felgar with one service point with one ace, and Beth Giroux with one service points with one ace.

In the seventh grade Blue match, Peyton Nolte had four service points and one dig while Rebecca Renfrow and Gabi Lewis added one service point each.