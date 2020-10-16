Harrisburg ends New Franklin's season in district championship game

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team to knock off the tournament’s No. 1 seed Thursday night in the championship game of the Class 1 District 6 Tournament in Harrisburg.

While facing top-seeded Harrisburg for the title, the Lady Bulldogs played as about as well as they could have for the first-three innings while playing the Bulldogs to a 4-4 tie.

Unfortunately for New Franklin, they had no answer for Harrisburg in the fourth and sixth innings of play as the Bulldogs reeled off five unanswered runs for a 9-6 victory.

New Franklin closed out the season at 10-11 overall.

“This was a tough, hard-fought game that was back and forth,” said New Franklin coach Ross Dowell. “We had some big hits and some great plays on defense. I was so proud of our effort tonight. We just had a few little things that didn’t go our way. We played with a lot of heart and never ever quit. We’re going to miss these seniors. They’ve meant a lot to me and our program, but we have a good core of young kids back to keep building on. Hopefully, getting a taste of playing for a district title will make us even more hungry next year.”

Combs picked up the win in the circle for Harrisburg while Alexia Sprick took the loss for New Franklin. In seven innings, Combs gave up six runs on 13 hits and one walk while striking out four batters. Sprick, meanwhile, pitched six innings and allowed nine runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out three.

New Franklin out-hit Harrisburg 13-11, with Carly Dorson going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Addy Salmon finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Sophia Held had two singles and one RBI, Alexia Sprick two singles, Jayna Matthews and Kayce Hundley each with one single and one RBI, Abby Maupin, Izy Matney and Kaylen Sprick each with one single.

For Harrisburg, Fischer went 2-for-3 with a single, double and three RBIs. Emmanuel had two hits with a single and a double while Baden added two singles and one RBI and Starbuck with two singles. Griggs had one triple while Gardiner added one double and two RBIs.

New Franklin left nine baserunners on base while Harrisburg stranded seven runners. Both teams finished the game with three errors.