Boonville-Eldon football game canceled

Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said there will be no football game tonight.

The Pirates were scheduled to host the Eldon Mustangs in a Tri-County Conference game at Gene Reagan field but found out Thursday afternoon that Eldon was canceling the game due to COVID.

Boonville will play its next game on the road against the Hallsville Indians on Friday, Oct. 23.

The Pirates are currently 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the TCC. Boonville beat the Versailles Tigers 54-6 last week and have now won two games in a row.