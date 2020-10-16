Boonville surges past Sedalia Smith-Cotton in 3 straight sets

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team continued its run through the month of October Thursday night on the road by beating Sedalia Smith-Cotton in three straight games 25-8, 25-19 and 25-20.

The Lady Pirates, 13-8 on the season, have now won five straight matches not counting tournament play. Boonville’s last loss came against Fatima back on September 22.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said the match against Sedalia got off to a good start with the serving of senior Sophi Waibel. “Sophi served up nine straight points to start the first set,” Herzog said. “Kennedy and Addi also had 14 and 9 points, respectively, on the night. Sophi and Madison also blocked well, and the team started out moving their feet and picking up the off-speed balls thrown at us. We either served very well and aggressively or we missed serves, which slowed the games rhythm. Set 3 we drug out forever. We lost our momentum of fire and let Smith-Cotton wiggle their way back into the game to make it close. We need to play at our level throughout the entire game.”

Kennedy Renfrow led the Lady Pirates with 14 service points with two aces while Sophi Waibel had 11 service points with three aces, Addi Brownfield 9 service points, Jodie Bass five service points and Nora Morris with three service points

Madison Smith led the team with 10 kills on 13 attack attempts while Morris had six kills on 20 attack attempts, Brownfield four kills on seven attack attempts, Bass three kills on 20 attack attempts, Waibel and Lillian Rohrbach each with three kills on seven attack attempts and Renfrow with one kill on two attack attempts.

Waibel also had three blocks while Smith had two and Rohrbach and Bass each with one.

Renfrow had a team-high 13 digs while Bass had seven, Rohrbach six, Morris five and Waibel and Brownfield each with three.

As for assists, Brownfield had 21 and Morris 14.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Smith-Cotton 25-16 and 25-23.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said Addy Nichols was a powerhouse at the net, leading the team with 10 kills. Herzog said Claire Witting and Cassidy Bishop proved to be aggressive passers both leading the team with 15 digs. Kylee Turner had a strong serve to lead the team with eight earned points and two aces, Herzog said. “We started off strong,” Herzog said. “The girls let them creep back in the second game, but we were able to pull off the victory."

Addy Nichols led the Lady Pirates with 10 kills along with eight digs, seven service points with one ace and one block. Abby Fuemmeler had 17 assists, six digs and three service points while Kylee Turner added eight service points with two aces, seven digs, five kills and two assists, Cassidy Bishop with 15 digs, five service points with one ace and one kill, Heather Hall with six service points with one ace, five kills, four digs and one block, Claire Witting with 15 digs and Ava Parman with three kills, two service points and one block.

In the JV C-team game, Boonville won in two straight sets over Smith-Cotton 25-6 and 25-5.

Boonville JV C-team coach Brittney Lowe said the girls did a great job playing together as a team. “There were not many opportunities to run an offense as we served most of our points,” Lowe said. “We did do really great as a team and Ashlen Homan did a wonderful job with her serves.”

Ashlen Homan finished the game for Boonville with 17 service points. Ava Esser had nine service points and three kills while Molly Schuster had eight digs, five service points and two kills, Addie Hubach with five service points, four digs and two kills, Kinley Fox with three service points with three kills and three digs and Kylee Turner with nine assists, one kill and one service point.