Boonville fall short of expectations in Tri-County Conference CC Meet

It’s not what Boonville cross-country coach Melissa Baker had hoped for entering Thursday’s Tri-Conference County Meet at Eldon.

With a girl’s team short-handed due to dual sport athletes playing in softball, the Lady Pirates did about as well as could be expected with only three runners competing. As for the Boonville boys cross-country team, they had a total of six runners compete on Wednesday but had no one finish higher than 32nd place out of 51 runners.

“The Tri-County Conference was not what we had hoped for,” Baker said. “It is a goal from the beginning of the season to be all-conference. Unfortunately, the performance on Wednesday did not meet the standard all-conference selection, which is to place in the top 15. Just as importantly, the goal to perform at our best and seek a personal best is also something we strive for at each meet. Hopefully, this is a learning experience that our team will take to heart and use to our last regular season meet and in the districts. We were glad the dual sport soccer boys were able to join us to compete in conference. We missed having the dual sport softball girls, so we did not have enough to compete as a team for the girls. Austin Rice and Jordan Birk both had new PRs. Austin beat his last PR of 20:50 and running a new PR of 20:46. Jordan’s last PR was 32:03 and she ran a 31:02.”

For the Boonville girls, Emily Gibson turned in the best performance for the Lady Pirates by finishing 19th overall out of 36 runners in a time of 25:16.9. Hailee Williams finished in 23rd place in a time of 26:11.6 while Jordan Birk placed 34th in 31:02.5.

Alex Volkart of Southern Boone captured first in the girl’s race in a time of 19:42.2

As team scores, Southern Boone finished first with 33 points while Osage placed second with 47 and Blair Oaks third with 69.

As for the Boonville boys, senior Austin Rice had the fastest time for the Pirates by placing 24th overall in 20:46.2. Brayden McFarland finished 32nd overall in 21:31.4, followed by Ryan Jones in 39th place in 22:04.1, Hayden Williams in 40th place in 22:11.2, Hayden Alley in 46th place in 23:46.6 and Austin Coleman in 47th place in 24:05.5.

Connor Burns of Southern Boone had the fastest time in the boy’s race in a time of 16:58.2.

Blair Oaks claimed the boys title with 46 points. Osage finished second with 77 points, followed by Southern Boone with 88, Hallsville with 97, California with 100, Versailles with 116, Eldon with 163 and Boonville in eighth place with 181.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

The LSE boys and girls cross-country teams also competed in the conference meet on Thursday.

For the LSE girls, Olivia Dilse finished sixth overall in a time of 14:52.7 while Raven Taylor placed 19th in 16:29.4 and Hillary James in 36th place in 19:31.1.

For the LSE boys, Will Schenck finished in 14th place in a time of 14:06.2. Jeremy Birk placed 32nd overall in 15:27.1, followed by Ziahia Evans in 42nd place in 17:08.4 and Jack Hamblen in 53rd place in 20:22.8.

Andrew Gross of Osage had the winning time for the boys in 11:43.3 while Mae Walker of Southern Boone turned in the fastest time for the girls in 13:10.1.

Southern Boone and California girls tied for the team title with 44 points, however, the Eagles were awarded the title on a tiebreaker. Boonville finished third with 61 points, followed by Eldon with 93 and Blair Oaks with 159.

Osage won the boys middle school title with 27 points while Southern Boone placed second with 82, Blair Oaks third with 99 and Eldon fourth with 121.

LSE coach Becky Eckerle said Will Schenck and Olivia Dilse were able to achieve their goal of making all-conference at the meet. “This was the first year the conference meet was held at the Eldon golf course and it was a great course,” Eckerle said. “Olivia placed sixth overall and came out strong and was able to maintain in the top and hold her place the entire two miles. She has really grown as a runner this year by improving each race. She works hard and her hard work has paid off. Will settled in from the start and was able to hold on to the 14th spot overall. Will has worked hard this season, always giving it his all during practice. Will has grown as a team leader and I look forward to seeing him run in high school.”