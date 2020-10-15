Ss. Peter & Paul volleyball prevails in two straight against LSE

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade volleyball team had to travel only blocks to pick up a sweep Monday night against arch-rival LSE 27-25, 25-23.

Although both sets against the Lady Pirates were close, Ss. Peter & Paul coach Mariah Smith said the game was a little rough. “Hopefully the girls can come together as a team for our last game against St. Peters of Marshall,” Smith said.

Isabel Alvizio led the Lady Warriors with five aces while Lauren Venable and Katie Drummond each had four aces and Charlotte Rohrbach and Emerson Comegys with one ace each.

Rohrbach also finished the match with two kills while Venable added two assists.

LSE seventh grade coach Hannah Meyer said these girls played with all their heart. “When granted a point, their energy is contagious,” Meyer said.

Rebecca Renfrow and Kamrynn Hundley each had five service points in the match for LSE while Peyton Nolte added four service points, Katie Pefferman with three service points and Dakoda Leonard with one service point.

Renfrow also had five aces and one block while Hundley had three aces and one attack attempt, Nolte with two aces and Pefferman and Leonard each with one ace each.

In the B-team match, Ss. Peter & Paul defeated LSE 25-7 and 25-8.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls skill continue to become sharp with their serving and passing. “They put their best game together tonight,” Griffin said. The first set Addison Johnson put a string of serves together that put the set away for us. The second set Mabry Caton got us off to a 16-0 start. I’m really proud how the girls are finishing off the season on a high note. I look forward to see what is in their future.”

Mabry Caton led Ss. Peter & Paul with six aces along with one kill and one assist. Bella Imhoff finished the match with four aces, two kills and one assist while Addison Johnson added four aces and one dig, Reagan Wilson with two aces, Ellise Kirchner with four assists, one kill and one ace, Delaney Rowlett with three kills and Riley Wilson with one kill.

Coach Meyer said the seventh grade girls white team had to make some changes for this game. “The girls had some trouble getting adjusted to everything,” Meyer said. “Players were playing different positions. With that being said, there were a lot of small victories. Rowan Stock helped out with her consistent serves. Beth Giroux and Parker Johns had some great passes and digs during the match.”

Rowan Stock led the Lady Pirates with three service points with three aces while Karagyn Cooper added one service points, two attack attempts, one dig and one assist, Parker Johns with three digs and one service point, Maggie Schuster with one service point, one attack attempt and one kill, Mylie Edwards with one service point and one dig and Beth Giroux with one dig.