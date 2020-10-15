Pilot Grove falls in regular season finale against Slater, 17-14

Pilot Grove softball coach George Monk talked about opportunities Monday night in a 17-14 loss in the regular season finale against the Slater Wildcats.

While the Lady Tigers had plenty of opportunities while scoring 14 runs on 11 hits, Monk said his team lost too many runners on the base paths to top Slater’s score.

The loss dropped Pilot Grove to 3-13 overall.

“We hoped to be able to pick up a win against Slater,” Monk said. “We had opportunities but were unable to get the big hit. It wasn’t as though we were not making contact. Our hitters were crushing the ball, it just happen to be where the Slater defense was able to get a body part on it and knock it down. One hit they couldn’t touch was a monster home run by Kaitlyn Maggard. She hit a “no doubter” to deep center field for a home run. Grace Phillips also had an excellent game from the plate. She is getting much more consistent with her hand position and it is paying off for her. Our one senior, Danae Lammers, also contributed highly with one of her best game. It was wonderful to see her have such a nice performance in her last home game of her career.”

With both teams combining for 30 runs on 22 hits, the Lady Tigers also had their share of mishaps in the field-which they will have to get cleaned up before districts this week in Harrisburg.

Nonetheless, the Lady Tigers led Slater after one inning after pushing across two runs on a wild pitch and a RBI-double to left center by Grace Phillips.

Unfortunately for Pilot Grove, they had no answer for Slater after that while giving up one in the second and five again in the third as the Wildcats sent nine batters to the plate to extend the lead to 6-2.

But even then the Lady Tigers kept the game close with two runs in the bottom half of the third on three hits-which included singles each by Phillips, Danae Lammers and Grace Peterson.

Pilot Grove also cut into Slater’s score in the fourth inning. After Slater plated three in the top half of the inning, the Lady Tigers came back and tacked on four in its half of the frame on a two-RBI single to center by Phillips and a RBI-single over third by Peterson to make it 9-8.

Slater would later come back with three in the fifth to go up 12-8 while Pilot Grove plated one in the sixth on the solo home run to center by Kaitlyn Maggard.

The Lady Wildcats also put up five in the seventh on four hits and two walks to push the lead to 17-9. However, in the bottom of the seventh, Pilot Grove rallied back with four runs on three walks, a two-RBI single to center by Maggard and a RBI-single up the middle by Danae Lammers to cut the lead back to four.

Deliza Cortez picked up the win in the circle for Slater while Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Cortez pitched all seven innings and gave up 13 runs on 11 hits and 12 walks while striking out five. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings and allowed six runs on one hit and two walks while striking out five. Grace Phillips then came in and pitched four innings in relief and issued 11 runs on 10 hits and eight walks while striking out five batters.

Allison Newman led all hitters in the game for Slater with a double, triple and four RBIs. Kenna Lemmon also had two hits with two singles and one RBI while Kenzi Palmer added two singles and one RBI, Kenzie Nelson with two singles and Deliza Cortez with one double and one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Grace Phillips went 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and three RBIs. Danae Lammers also had three hits with two singles, one home run and two RBIs while Kaitlyn Maggard added two singles and three RBIs, Grace Peterson with two singles and one RBI and Marci Lammers with one single.