New Franklin loses regular season finale against La Plata

New Franklin softball coach Ross Dowell couldn’t have been happier with the first 4 1/2 innings Monday night while trailing La Plata 2-1.

However, in the fifth and sixth innings, Dowell said La Plata adjusted at the plate while battling the third and fourth time through the lineup and really hit the ball well. “We hung in the game for five innings and made some pretty good defensive plays,” Dowell said of the 11-1 loss. “However, at the plate, we were really impatient against a good pitcher and had entirely too many strikeouts. It’s time to clear out mind and get ready to complete in the district.”

The Lady Bulldogs, who closed out the regular season at 9-10 overall, trailed La Plata 1-0 after the first inning before rallying back with one in the top half of the second to tie the game at 1-all. Unfortunately for New Franklin, they never scored again in the ballgame as La Plata came back and added one in the bottom half of the second, four again in the fifth and five in the sixth to win by the mercy rule.

Coy picked up the win in the circle for La Plata while Alexia Sprick took the loss for New Franklin. Coy pitched all six innings and struck out 15 batters while giving up just one run on three hits. Sprick, meanwhile, pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed 11 runs on 12 hits and three walks.

Coy also led the hitting attack in the game for La Plata with one single, one triple, one home run and five RBIs. Wood finished the game with a single and a double while Weber added one single, one double and one RBI, C. Coy with a home run and one RBI and Carvajal with one triple and one RBI.

For New Franklin, Kayce Hundley went 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Abby Maupin had the only other hit with one double.

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade volleyball team had a rough day while competing in the St. Peters Tournament Saturday in Marshall.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Mariah Smith said the Lady Pirates finished the day 0-4, losing to Immanuel Lutheran of Higginsville 19-25 and 13-25 and St. Peters of Marshall 19-25 and 7-25.

In the match against Immanuel Lutheran, Smith said the girls picked up their energy towards the end of the first set, but there wasn’t enough time to get the win.

Emerson Comegys led the Lady Warriors with six aces while Charlotte Rohrbach added three aces and Aubrey Frederick with two aces.

As for the match against St. Peters of Marshall, Smith said the girls struggled to talk and play as a team throughout this tournament. “I am hoping they can shake off the losses and be ready to play against LSE,” Smith said.

Charlotte Rohrbach and Avery Rapp each had two aces in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul.