New Franklin cross-country competes in Centralia Invitational

With the district meet just over two weeks away, New Franklin cross-country coach Adam Quest said the Bulldogs usually use the Centralia Invitational as a tune up heading into the home stretch of the season.

While competing against mostly larger schools, Quest said the competition was very difficult. “The Centralia Invitational is traditionally a very tough meet for us,” Quest said. “It was definitely nice to get some work in without a ton of pressure on our athletes.”

Douglass Creason had the best finish for New Franklin by placing 31st out of 42 runners in a time of 22:23. Logan Pierce, meanwhile, placed 41st overall in a time of 28:00.

For the lone New Franklin girls runner, Mallori Burnett finished 38th out of 41 runners in a time of 28:26.

Jozelynn Bostick of Centralia had the winning time in the girls race in 20:08.65, while Garrett Wilmes of Father Tolton turned in the fastest time in the boys race in 17:34.36.

Father Tolton boys and girls also won the team title with 19 and 38 points. Fulton boys finished second with 68, followed by Centralia 76, Monroe City 101, Mark Twain 129 and Palmyra 131. Centralia girls finished second with 49 points, followed by Palmyra with 76 points, Bowling Green 92 and Monroe City with 99.