New Franklin boys and girls win season openers in Prairie Home Tournament

The New Franklin boys and girls junior high basketball teams opened the 2020 season in convincing fashion Monday night in the Prairie Home Tournament.

While the Lady Bulldogs beat Prairie Home 43-22, the New Franklin boys also prevailed against the Panthers by a score of 29-19.

New Franklin girls basketball coach Morgan Vetter said this was a really nice road win to start the tournament for these junior high girls. “I thought they played really well and worked together to come away with a good first win,” Vetter said.

The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in the game against Prairie Home and led 16-6 after one, 29-10 at the half and 39-18 after three quarters of play. New Franklin also matched Prairie Home with four points in the final period.

KeBrea Fair had the high game for New Franklin with 11 points. Lili Chitwood chipped in 10 points while Tatum Hoover and Brooklynn Brown added six points each, Lydia Burnett with three points, Emersyn Eads, Kayla Evans and Brynn Belstle each with two points and Natalie Caszett with one point.

For Prairie Home, Abby Gerke tossed in 10 points while Jordyn Alpers added six and Dorthy Lock, Maddie Kyester and Ava Marcum each with two points.

In the boy’s game, New Franklin and Prairie Home were tied 11-all at the half. However, in the final-two periods, the Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 18-8 to win the game by 10.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said it took the boys a little while to knock off the first game jitters, but they settled in for a nice second half. “Prairie Home was very athletic and we had trouble moving the ball around their zone early,” Schlotzhauer said. “We adjusted and were able to get the ball to the right spots a little more in the second half.”

Rylan Hundley had the team-high for New Franklin with 13 points. Caden Schlotzhauer chipped in six, Landon Shaw four, Xander McGruder three, Nolan McGowan with two and Lane Hackman with one.

For Prairie Home, Jackson Pitts had 13, Carter Pethan four and Wyatt Case two.

In the boy’s B-team game, New Franklin fell to Pilot Grove 33-15.

The Tigers, 1-2 on the season, opened the first half with a 25-5 lead against New Franklin but was outscored 10-8 in the fourth quarter. Both teams failed to score in the third quarter.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said this was a great team win. “Garrett Oswald had his best game of the season so far with six,” Fricke said. “We were able to start the game off with a great first quarter, which will continue to be a focal point for us moving forward.”

Beau Walker had 12 points to lead all scorers for Pilot Grove. Garrett Oswald had six, Weston Rentel five, Lane Durham three, Jacob Wade, Kayden Jenry and Dalton Boler two each and Bradyn Fahrendorf with one.

For New Franklin’s B-team, Maddox Thornton had six, Bacchus Lemberger five and Haven Singleton four.