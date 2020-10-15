Boonville soccer team drops a close one at home against St. Paul's Lutheran

The Boonville Pirates soccer team did everything it could to close the gap Tuesday night against St. Paul’s Lutheran at the Boonville City Soccer Fields at Boonville High School.

Unfortunately for Boonville, a 3-0 deficit at the half was just too much to overcome as the Pirates fell by a score of 3-2.

The loss dropped Boonville to 0-10-1 overall.

Boonville soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the boys started off the game with high intensity and knocking on the back door right away by creating two dangerous chances on goal.

“St. Pauls answered first with a goal in the 18th minute and then added two more goals at the 21st and 29th minute mark to end the half on top 3-0. For the second half, we made changes to the offense by allowing us to score two goals. Isaac Marriott’s goal was off a rebound from goalie. Kameron Desmond had the assist on the goal.

“The second goal was from Desmond following up on a free kick from Stumph. St. Paul’s was given a PK late in the game due to a foul called on Gage Allison. Ryan Jones made a huge safe to give us a fighting chance. The boys left it all on the field in the second half. They worked well as a team and fought to try and tie up but fell short. As a coaching staff, we were extremely happy with their efforts in both the varsity and JV game.”

Although the Pirates faced an uphill battle after the first half after giving up goals at the 18, 21 and 29 minute mark, they did outscored St. Pauls 2-0 in the second half after a goal by Isaac Marriott and assist by Kameron Desmond at the 61 minute mark. Then, at the 72 minute mark, Boonville answered again on a goal from Kameron Desmond and assist from Carter Stumph to cut the lead to one at 3-2.

That would be Boonville’s final goal of the match as the Saints played defense for the remaining eight minutes.

St. Pauls also finished the match with 14 shot attempts and three shots on goal while Boonville had eight shot attempts and five shots on goal.

Boonville goalie Gage Allison finished the match with six saves while Ryan Jones came off the bench to deny a PK by St. Pauls late in the second half.

In the JV game, St. Pauls defeated Boonville 2-1.

Boonville assistant coach Alec Adair said the freshmen and sophomores showed lots of improvements in their positioning and possession. “The back line was strong for most of the game, but a few slip ups allowed them to put two goals in the net,” Adair said. “For us, Austin Rice played a beautiful ball to Kameron for a nice goal. After the score, we could not capitalize on anymore of our chances.”

Boonville’s lone score in the JV match came at the 7 minute mark on a goal by Kameron Desmond and assist by Austin Rice.

St. Pauls scored two goals at the 10 and 29 minute mark.

Boonville’s JV, who dropped to 1-0-2 overall, finished the match with eight shot attempts and three shots on goal while St. Pauls had five shot attempts and four shots on goals.

Boonville also had five saves in the match.