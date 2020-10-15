Boonville JV football team wins 27-8 over Versailles in TCC

The Boonville Pirates JV football team had another productive night offensively while finishing with over 300 yards in total offense to beat Versailles 27-8 in Tri-County Conference action Monday night at Gene Reagan field.

The Pirates, 3-3-1 on the season, opened the game with a touchdown in each of the first-two quarters to lead Versailles 14-8 and then outscored the Tigers 13-0 in the second half.

Boonville JV coach Seth Brimer said this was a great game and team win. “We had a few injuries and some kids stepped in and did amazing jobs. “We were finally able to utilize our passing game a little bit and they helped out our run game tremendously,” Brimer said. “Defensively, we really only had a few negative snaps and we tackled well all night. Unfortunately, we only have one JV game left. We need to end the season with a “W” and a winning record.”

Xavier Flippin led the rushing attack for Boonville with 20 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown while Dakota Troost finished the game with eight carries for 91 yards and one score, Blake Griffin five carries for 32 yards and one score and Rhoades Leonard with two carries for 7 yards.

Drew Rhorer completed 6 of 10 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown, while Troost completed 1 of 2 passes for 9 yards.

Troost also led all receivers for the Pirates with four catches for 41 yards and one touchdown, while Griffin had two catches for 25 yards, Flippin one catch for 9 yards and Blake Richardson one catch for 5 yards.

On defense, Huston Force had a big night for the Pirates with 12 total tackles with one tackle for loss. Flippin finished the game with eight tackles and one tackle for loss while Trent Maxwell added four tackles and one tackle for loss, Troost, Will Stock, Eli Stock and Abram Taylor each with four tackles, Langston Hall three tackles and one tackle for loss, Ross Brackman, Gabe Brimer, Connor Rhorer and Zane Watring each with three tackles, Gage Hodges with two tackles and one tackle for loss, and Chase Amos, Ethan Watson and Drake Cottrell with two tackles each.

Will Stock and Eli Stock also had one fumble recovery each while Brimer had one caused fumble.

Boonville’s JV football team will play next on Monday, Oct. 19 on the road against the Eldon Mustangs, starting at 6 p.m.