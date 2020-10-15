Boonville wins regular season finale against Marshall, 7-4

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team couldn’t have picked a better time to snap a seven game losing streak with the district tournament just days away.

As the No. 5 seed going into the district tournament, a loss in the final game of the regular season was the one thing the Lady Pirates could ill afford if they wanted any type of momentum against their first-round opponent-Fulton.

As it turned out, Boonville Lady Pirates softball coach Christie Zoeller said this was a great game all the way around Monday night on the road in a 7-4 win against the Marshall Owls.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 10-11 overall.

“We hit the ball well tonight and hit the ball hard,” Zoeller said. “We did a nice job of pushing runs across the plate. We still had a couple of silly errors that cost us runs, but overall this was a great game. Abby (Pulliam) did a nice job on the mound and seemed to find her rhythm in this game. We will use this win as the positive push we needed to go into districts.”

The Lady Pirates got all the positive push they needed in the first-two innings against Marshall after pushing across one in the top half of the first and three again in the second to go up 4-0. But even then Marshall still managed to make it a game by rallying back with one in its half of the second and one again in the third to cut the lead in half at 4-2. Luckily for Boonville, the Owls never got any closer as the Lady Pirates tacked on another run in the fourth and two again in the seventh to extend the lead to 7-2. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the seventh, Marshall added two more runs to complete the scoring.

Abby Pulliam picked up the complete-game victory for Boonville while Parker took the loss for Marshall. In seven innings, Pulliam gave up four runs on eight hits while striking out two batters. Parker, meanwhile, pitched all seven innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out three.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Emma West continued her streak of multiple hits in a game by going 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Rachel Massa also finished the game with two hits with a single, double and one RBI while Olivia Eichelberger added two singles, Alexis Albin with a home run and two RBIs, Daylynn Baker with one double, Kourtney Kendrick with a RBI-single and Brooke Eichelberger with one single.

Albin’s two run home run in the seventh was her fifth of the season and the team’s 16th. West also added her ninth double of the season and team-leading 22nd RBI. Baker now has five doubles on the team.

Boonville’s JV also beat Marshall 11-0 in three innings.

While closing out the season at 7-7 overall, JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said this was a great way to end the Lady Pirate JV season. “Our girls hit well, ran bases aggressively, and played tough defense,” Pendergraft said. “Emma (West) pitched a great game in the circle tonight. We’ve had a fun season and learned a lot each time that we took the field. What a better way to end regular season play then within two wins for the Lady Pirates.”

West pitched all three innings for the win and struck out eight batters while giving up one hit and three walks.

Boonville also out-hit Marshall 10-1, with Josie Widel going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and three RBIs. Jordyn Fuemmeler also had three hits in the game with two singles, one triple and two RBIs while Alison Eichelberger added one triple and three RBIs, Lexie Maddex with one double and one RBI, Becky Evans with one single and one RBI and Faith Mesik with one single.