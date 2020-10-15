Lang, LeGrant qualify for state golf tournament

For the first time in school history, the Boonville Lady Pirates golf team will be sending two golfers to the state tournament.

Boonville sophomores Zoey Lang and Hannah LeGrant will compete in the state tournament on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 19-20 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

Former golfer McKenna Stumph was a two-time state qualifier for Boonville.

As for Lang and LeGrant, the duo tied for 14th at the Class 2 District 2 Tournament Monday at Eagle Knoll Golf Course in Hartsburg with a 35 over par 107.

Par at Eagle Knoll Golf Course is 72.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said Eagle Knoll is a very difficult golf course.

“It has multiple holes where if you hit a poor shot it will end up costing the player multiple shots to recover,” VanderLinden said. “During our practice round and the morning before the tournament, we talked that everyone is going to have a couple bad holes. We needed to minimize the number of bad holes and never give up on the hole. Keep fighting through it. Each girl did have a couple bad holes, but I am extremely proud of the way they fought through it.

“Zoey and Hannah minimized those bad holes and were able to advance. Payten (Black) actually had the best score of the four girls through the first 9 holes, but had 3-4 holes in a row which made her miss the cut. Rayghan (Skoufos) struggled on the first couple of holes she played, and then played a good round except for one other hole. That one other hole prevented her from advancing. This is still a young team and the more we play in these types of tournaments and these types of courses, they will get better for future events.”

Audrey Rischer of Father Tolton captured first in the tournament with a 2-over par 74 while Kassidy Hull, who many felt was favored going into the tournament, finished second with a 8 over par 80.

Father Tolton also captured the team title with a score of 342 while Blair Oaks placed second at 428, Southern Boone third at 430, Osage fourth at 444 and Boonville fifth at 448.

As for the rest of the golfers for Boonville, Payten Black finished 23rd overall with a 43 over par 115 while Rayghan Skoufos placed 24th with a 47 over par 119.

Teams competing in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament were: Blair Oaks Eldon, Father Tolton Regional Catholic, Fulton, Kirksville, Mexico, Moberly, Osage, Southern Boone, Warrenton, Wright City.