Ss. Peter & Paul 7th girls finish 0-4 in St. Peters Tournament

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade volleyball team had a rough day while competing in the St. Peters Tournament Saturday in Marshall.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Mariah Smith said the Lady Pirates finished the day 0-4, losing to Immanuel Lutheran of Higginsville 19-25 and 13-25 and St. Peters of Marshall 19-25 and 7-25.

In the match against Immanuel Lutheran, Smith said the girls picked up their energy towards the end of the first set, but there wasn’t enough time to get the win.

Emerson Comegys led the Lady Warriors with six aces while Charlotte Rohrbach added three aces and Aubrey Frederick with two aces.

As for the match against St. Peters of Marshall, Smith said the girls struggled to talk and play as a team throughout this tournament. “I am hoping they can shake off the losses and be ready to play against LSE,” Smith said.

Charlotte Rohrbach and Avery Rapp each had two aces in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul.