Lady Dragons play best match of the season against Chamois

The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team fell in three sets Friday night against Chamois 16-25, 14-25 and 16-25.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said despite the loss the girls played their best of the season against Chamois. “We had a great display of defense and have improved our blocking game a lot, but we are still weak on the offensive attack,” Ray said. “If we stop the big run by the other team, I think the outcome of this game is a lot different.”

Bella Vaca led the Lady Dragons with five service points while Madison Brown and Kaelyn Crews finished the game tied with a team-high four blocks. Kelcy Mullett had a team-high six digs while Kylee Myers led the team with assists with seven. Maddie Brandes also finished with a team-high five attack attempts.

Brown also had four service points, four attack attempts and two digs while Myers added three service points and two attack attempts, Brandes with two service points, two digs and one block, Mullett with two service points with one ace, Vaca with three assists, Madelynn Myers with three digs, two service points and one attack attempt, Hailey Milne with three service points and three digs, Crews with two attack attempts and Lexi Hein with one attack attempt.