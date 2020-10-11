New Franklin finishes 1-1 by beating Jamestown 16-6, losing to Crocker 5-4 in New Franklin Tourney

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team couldn’t have played any better in the opening round of the New Franklin Invitational Tournament against Jamestown.

With five teams playing at the New Franklin field and four at Fayette field, the Lady Bulldogs came out swinging their bats early against Jamestown by exploding for 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-6 victory. Meanwhile, in the second game, New Franklin cooled off somewhat at the plate but still managed eight hits in a 5-4 loss against Crocker.

While the win improved New Franklin’s record to 9-9 overall, head coach Ross Dowell said the girls jumped on Jamestown early with some big hits in the first inning. “We did enough to win after that,” Dowell said. “We need to work on finishing teams off better. Good win though over a district opponent.”

In addition to scoring 16 runs on nine hits in the game against Jamestown, the Lady Bulldogs also batted around in the first inning with Abby Maupin and Kayce Hundley both hitting home runs over the left field fence.

Maupin and Hundley both finished the game 2-for-3 with a single, home run. Hundley also drove in five runs while Maupin had one RBI.

Of course if the 10 runs wasn’t enough, New Franklin came out punching in the third inning as well with three runs to go up 13-1. Meanwhile, after Jamestown plated one run in the top half of the fourth, the Lady Bulldogs came back with two in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 15-2. The Lady Eagles tacked on four more runs in the top half of the fifth to cut the lead to nine at 15-6. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, New Franklin scored one run to end the game by the mercy rule.

Alexia Sprick picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin while Gina Meisenheimer took the loss for Jamestown. In five innings, Sprick struck out five batters and gave up six runs on seven hits and five walks. Meisenheimer, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 innings and gave up 10 runs on four hits and five walks. Haldiman then came in and pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief and allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Sprick also had two singles and one RBI in the game for the Lady Bulldogs while Izy Matney added one single and one double, Kaylen Sprick with one single and two RBIs and Carly Dorson and Kelsi Fair each with one RBI.

For Jamestown, Sumner went 3-for-3 with three singles and one RBI. Sorrells had a single and a double in the game while Scheperle added one double.

In the game against Crocker, Dowell said the girls never got anything going offensively. “We hit the ball hard but just at Crocker’s defense,” Dowell said. “We had a chance with bases loaded in the top of seventh and no outs, but we couldn’t score.”

The Lady Bulldogs also jumped out on top against Crocker with one run in each of the first and second innings of play. But even that was short-lived as Crocker rallied back with two runs in each of the third and fourth innings of play to go up 4-2. Then, after a scoreless fifth, New Franklin tallied two more runs in the sixth to tie the game at 4-all only to have Crocker score the winning run in the bottom half of the seventh.

Foster was the winning pitcher in the game for Crocker while Sophia Held took the loss for New Franklin. Foster pitched all seven innings for the Lady Lions and gave up four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three. Held, meanwhile, pitched six innings and allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Crocker also out-hit New Franklin 9-8, with Worstell and Connell each collecting two hits. Foster and Becker each had one single and two RBIs.

For New Franklin, Jayna Matthews went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Izy Matney finished the game with one single, one double and one RBI while Alexia Sprick added a single and a double, Kayce Hundley with one double, Sophia Held with one single and Kaylen Sprick with one RBI.