Boonville volleyball finishes 3-2 in Eldon Tournament

After finishing 2-1 in pool play Saturday in the Eldon Tournament, the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team had to feel good about its chances in the opening round of bracket play against Calvary Lutheran.

Having just beaten Calvary Lutheran early in the week in three straight sets, the Lady Pirates felt their chances were good to move on to the next round.

As it turned out, Boonville wound up beating Calvary Lutheran in straight sets 25-21, 25-14 but then lost to the tournament’s No. 1 seed (Eldon) in the next round in straight sets 12-25 and 11-25.

On the day, the Lady Pirates finished 3-2, which head coach Dina Herzog said was either third or fourth place. For the season, Boonville is currently 12-8 overall.

As for pool play, the Lady Pirates defeated Eugene in two straight 25-18 and 25-20 but then lost to Southern Boone in two 23-25 and 23-25. Then, in the final match against Fulton, Boonville won in two sets 25-20 and 25-11.

Herzog said it was a lot of good volleyball. “It was a great tournament for us as we finish our season and prepare for districts,” Herzog said. “The girls were asked to play in positions they didn’t always play. Madison Smith continues to get better in the middle offensively. She is a huge part of our success. Sophi Waibel was asked to play middle also and her senior leadership helped all around. Lillian Rohrbach hit the ball well on the right side and Payton Luscombe played aggressively across the front. Kennedy Renfrow continues to pass the ball to our setters, Nora Morris and Addi Brownfield, who run the show. Without the great passes from Kennedy and Hope Mesik, we can’t run our offense. Addi and Nora continue to score for us outside. Abby Fuemmeler and Addy Nichols saw some playing time and helped us out in this tournament.”

Addi Brownfield was also named to the all-tournament team by coaches.

Caroline Beckman of Eldon was named the MVP of the tournament. Other players selected to the all-tournament team were Trinity Schupp and Kayla Sage of Southern Boone, Addie Davis of Eldon, Macy Adrian of Eugene, Kiara Strayhorn of Capital City and Abby Fisher of Calvary Lutheran.

Brownfield finished the tournament with 56 assists along with 26 service points with five aces, 30 kills on 69 attack attempts and 21 digs. Nora Morris had 23 service points with four aces along with 23 assists, 19 kills on 56 attack attempts, 12 digs and one block. Kennedy Renfrow added 38 digs, 15 service points with one ace, three attack attempts and one assist while Madison Smith had 20 kills on 48 attack attempts, 14 service points with two aces, 12 blocks, seven digs and one assist, Sophi Waibel with 23 digs, 17 service points with four aces, six kills on 34 attack attempts, six blocks and four assists, Lillian Rohrbach with 11 service points with four aces, 11 kills on 37 attack attempts, eight digs, four blocks and one assist, Hope Mesik with nine digs, Payton Luscombe with two assists, one dig and one kill on six attack attempts, Abby Fuemmeler with three digs and Addy Nichols with one block and one kill on one attack attempt.