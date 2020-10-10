Boonville wins 54-6 over Versailles in Tri-County Conference action

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said the last-two weeks the Pirates have kept it simple stupid.

If that’s the case, the Pirates should keep it simple stupid for the rest of the regular season and into the district playoffs after putting up 50-plus points for the second week in a row by beating the Versailles Tigers 54-6.

While improving to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Tri-County Conference, Hough said even though the Pirates have won two in a row it’s still work every single day.

“There is a positive to doing some new things because it keeps the excitement good,” Hough said. “Winning is really good. Everybody loves a winner. That’s easy to cheer for, but these guys have battled when we weren’t winning.”

That’s all Boonville senior running back Andrew Wiser cares about. While finishing with 10 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns, Wiser said he doesn’t care about the touchdowns-all he cares about is winning.

“I just want to win, that’s all,” Wiser said. “Our offense is getting better every day, but we’re not great yet, but we can get there. We’ve now won two in a row and it feels awesome. We were in a little slump but we’re back going strong.”

The Pirates were back to the tune of 422 yards in total offense against Versailles.

Although Boonville didn’t need to pass the ball against the Tigers, they still had 86 yards through the air to go along with 336 yards rushing.

Of course it helps when your team leads after one quarter 27-0 and then reels off another 14 in a row in the second quarter to extend the lead to 41-0.

Boonville led Versailles 48-6 at the half.

The Pirates also spread the wealth in the first half. In addition to Wiser’s three touchdowns, sophomore quarterback Colby Caton had one rushing touchdown and one touchdown through the air to DaWan Lomax. Lomax and senior Spencer Steakley also rushed for one touchdown.

This game also got ugly in a hurry as Boonville came out and scored on its first-two possessions-the first coming on a 41-yard pass from Caton to Lomax. Then, after a six play drive by the Tigers resulting in a punt, the Pirates hit paydirt agin by moving the ball 62 yards on seven plays for the score on a 13 yard run up the middle by Wiser to extend the lead to 13-0 with 5:10 left.

Boonville then had a little luck go its way on Versailles next possession. After junior Peyton Hahn intercepted a shovel pass at the Tigers 13, Wiser took it in on the very next play to go up 20-0.

Sensing that the game was slipping away, Versailles got desperate on its next drive by attempting a fake punt. However, on a pass from the punter, the ball was batted right into the hands of senior Lane West-who took it in from 44 yards out to push the lead to 27-0 with 2:51 remaining in the first quarter.

Boonville scored again three more times in the half-the fourth coming at the 11:03 mark in the second quarter on a 3 yard run by Caton to make it 33-0.

Then, after another punt by the Tigers from their own 43, Wiser scored on the very first play from the Boonville 16 by weaving in and out of players for a 84 yard touchdown run with 8:28 left to go ahead 41-0.

Versailles, meanwhile, scored its only touchdown on its next drive from the 34 when quarterback Adam Radcliff hit receiver Michael Bell on a 66 yard pass with 7:24 left to cut the lead to 41-6.

The Tigers caught another break after that by recovering a fumble at their own 6. However, after a punt to their own 33, Boonville used only five plays to get the score when senior running back Spencer Steakley stuck it in from 4 yards out with 3:19 left to extend the lead to 48-6.

Hough said the coaching staff kind of knew they could come out and do some things and they did.

“The kids came with that same mindset as we did against Holden,” Hough said. “We felt we were the superior team coming in and just challenged our kids to do the small things. I thought they did really good with their blocking early and then as the game went on we had a defensive player jump offsides and missed alignment on some things. Again, we still have a long ways to go but we’re headed in the right direction.”

Although Boonville would play with a running clock from the second half on, the Pirates were also feeling it in the third quarter by scoring on their opening possession on a four play, 56 yard drive on a 28 yard run by Lomax to push the lead to 54-6.

The junior varsity team closed out the rest of the game by holding the Tigers out of the end zone at the Boonville 7 when senior Peyton Taylor picked off his second pass for the second week in a row.

The Pirates also had a number of players touch the ball against Versailles. Caton finished the game with five carries for 50 yards and one touchdown while Lomax had one carry for 28 yards and one score, DJ Wesolak three for 35 yards, Jamesian McKee two for 24 yards, Spencer Steakley three for 22 yards and one score, Dakota Troost three for 11 yards and Ethan Watson one for 4 yards.

Caton also completed 7 of 8 passes for 81 yards and one touchdown while Lomax hauled in two passes for 46 yards and one score. Jamesian McKee had two catches for 20 yards while Charlie Bronakowski hauled in one pass for 8 yards and DJ Wesolak with two passes for 7 yards.

On defense, Evan Gonzalez, Max Eckerle and Harper Stock each had seven tackles. Peyton Taylor and Lane West finished the game with six tackles each, followed by Xavier Flippin with four, Jamesian McKee, Dakota Troost and Peyton Hahn each with three, DaWan Lomax, Huston Force, Hunter Pethan and Cole Mackey each with two and Luke Green, Zane Watring, Matthew Conrow and Trent Maxwell with one tackle apiece.

Wesolak also had three tackles for loss while Gonzalez, West and Eckerle each had two and Watring, Mackey, Stock and Hahn with one each.

West, Eckerle, Mackey and Stock also had one sack each. Boonville also had three interceptions in the game with West, Taylor and Hahn collecting one each. Mackey also caused one fumble.

For Versailles, Radcliff had 19 carries for 44 yards while completing 10 of 21 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. Bell, meanwhile, hauled in seven passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.