Prairie Home wins in seventh and eighth grade basketball against Pilot Grove

The Pilot Grove boys and girls junior high basketball teams fell on the road Thursday night against the Prairie Home Panthers.

While the Lady Tigers took it on the chin against Prairie Home 25-8, the Pilot Grove boys put up a little better fight despite losing to the Panthers 55-44.

The Lady Tigers, dropping to 0-2 on the season, trailed Prairie Home 9-1 at the half and 13-6 after three before being outscored 12-2 in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Aly Wessing said the girls played aggressive but struggled getting any of their shots to fall.

Claire Rentel had seven points and Katie Fenical one to lead all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove.

Prairie Home was led by Ava Marcum with 12, Mattie Wells with five and Jordyn Alpers with four.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they led Prairie Home 25-24 at the half but was outscored 31-19 in the second half.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said the boys came out of the gates executing the game plan very well, but unfortunately the first quarter was the only quarter that they were able to win. “Beau Walker had himself a career night with 24 points, hitting four threes,” Fricke said. “We were able to establish a new scoring option in Jacob Wade, who ended up in double digits with 11. Weston Rentel was held to just four, having to play through foul trouble early and often, also playing through a banged up shooting elbow after hitting it hard on the floor midway through the second quarter. This was a hard fought game, and one of those that it’s great to be a part of.”

Jackson Pitts and Wyatt Case each had 16 points in the game for Prairie Home while Blayne Williams chipped in 12.

For Pilot Grove, 0-2, Beau Walker tossed in a career-high 24 points. Jacob Wade tallied 11 points while Weston Rentel added four, Kayden Jenry and Luke Ellebracht each with two and Garrett Oswald with one.

The Pilot Grove boys junior high basketball team dropped its season opener Tuesday night on the road against Jamestown 40-24.

The Tigers, 0-1 on the season, trailed Jamestown 19-9 at the half and 29-13 after three quarters of play before matching the Eagles with 11 points in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said even though the first game ended up in a loss, there were many positive things seen out of it. “We will continue to practice and improve,” Fricke said. “The key to the early season will be to establish a third and fourth scoring option.”

Beau Walker led all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove with 12 points while Weston Rentel chipped in 10 and Dalton Boler with two.

For Jamestown, Tyler Wilson had 15 and Aiden Heiland 10.