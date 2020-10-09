LSE lady spikers seventh grade volleyball team beats Fulton

The LSE Lady Pirates seventh grade volleyball team had a battle on its hands Wednesday night against the Fulton Hornets, winning in three sets 18-25, 25-7 and 15-1.

LSE seventh grade coach Hannah Meyer said the girls started slow in the first set but once they are on top of things and having fun, they are unstoppable. “Karagyn Cooper’s serves helped us out tremendously,” Meyer said. “She got us ahead in the first set 6-0, the second set 13-0 and the third set she led us 11-0. After the girls got in a rhythm, there was more talking and trust on the court.”

Karagyn Cooper finished the match with 28 service points with 14 aces along with one kill and one assist.

Effie Morris finished the match with six service points with three aces, two kills on one attack attempt, one dig and one assist while Loralei Hunziker added three service points with two aces and two assists, Mylie Edwards with three service points and five digs, Maggie Schuster with one service point with one ace, Alycia Felgar with one service point and Rowan Stock with one kill and one block.

In the White 2 match, LSE defeated Fulton 25-17.

Meyer said there were a lot of positives in this set. “These girls have a better understanding of the defense and are realizing how important it is to be on your toes the entire time and be ready for anything coming our way,” Meyer said.

Parker Jones led the Lady Pirates with six service points with four aces and one dig while Loralei Hunziker had five service points with four aces, two assists and one dig, Adi Mathis with two service points with one ace and three kills, Maggie Schuster with one service point, and Kielann Sapp with one service point with one ace.

In the eighth grade match, LSE fell in three sets against Fulton 19-25, 25-21 and 12-15.

LSE coach Jamie Boyd said the girls had a slow start in the first set, but quickly found their rhythm in the second. “I am proud of the effort the girls and know we will continue to improve,” Boyd said.

Kylee Hopkins led the Lady Pirates with 13 service points with 10 aces while Kailee Austin added seven service points with four aces and one attack attempt, Hailey Platt with seven service points with one ace and four attack attempts, Kendall Rhorer with six service points with four aces and one assist, Kaila Dillender with five service points with three aces and four attack attempts, Mariah Payne with four service points with two aces and two assists, and Elly Rapp with one service point and two assists.