LSE lady spikers drop two against Eldon in TCC

The LSE Lady Pirates eighth grade volleyball team put up a good fight Thursday night on the road against the Eldon Mustangs.

Although the Lady Pirates fell short in both sets 19-25 and 19-25, head coach Jamie Boyd said the girls had a good night on the court. “Although we did not come out on the winning end on the score board, we have started putting together our fundamentals,” Boyd said. “I am so proud to see each girl improving and gaining confidence in their own ability.”

LSE also dropped the B-team game against Eldon 10-25 and 16-25.

In the A-team game, Hailey Platt led the Lady Pirates with 12 service points with five aces along with five kills and three attack attempts. Kaila Dillender finished the match with four service points with four aces while Kylee Hopkins added four service points with three aces and one dig, Kailee Austin four service points with two aces, Mariah Payne with three service points with one ace along with three assists and Elly Rapp with two assists.

In the B-team game, Aspen Estill had five service points while Shaniah Payne added three service points with one ace and one kill, Analeah Hazel with three service points with one ace and Ember Mackey with two service points with one assist.