Boonville Pirates soccer team falls on the road against Oak Grove, 4-0

The Boonville Pirates soccer team once again played well for a half Thursday night on the road against the Oak Grove Panthers.

Although the Pirates trailed the Panthers 2-0 at the break, they were very much within striking distance. That is until the second half as Oak Grove came back and tacked on two more goals for a 4-0 victory.

While the Pirates dropped to 0-9-1 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said the boys started the first half strong and had good momentum going forward. “They created some chances on Oak Grove and had the defense on their heels from the start,” Hazell said. “At the 10 minute mark, the first goal was a defensive error not being cleared out first time and Oak Grove capitalizing on it. As the first half went on, the Pirates continued to work hard as a group and create some attack on top. The second goal was scored on us in the 28th minute. The Pirates did a good job staying organized as a defensive unit ending with a score of 2-0 at the half.

“The second half we made some changes in our lineup by putting Collin Marriott at the center forward and putting Austin Coleman at the attacking mid. Austin Coleman was extremely aggressive for us in the attack and played some dangerous balls in for our forwards. The Pirates intensity was contagious, and the boys competed a full 80 minutes this game. Marriott had two dangerous shots on frame but did not find the net with one hitting the crossbar from 20 yards out. The boys did not drop their level one bit despite having two more goals scored on them, they continued to fight and tried to get on the board. It was great to see the boys compete for a full 80 minutes as this has been a battle for us all season. I was happy with their performance and giving their best effort for one another.”

Oak Grove picked up goals at the 10, 28, 46 and 72 minute mark.

The Panthers also finished the game with 14 shot attempts and seven shots on goal while Boonville had five shot attempts and four shots on goal.

Boonville junior goalie Gage Allison had four saves in the game.

As far as fouls, Oak Grove had five compared to just two for Boonville.

After Tuesday’s match at home against St. Paul’s Lutheran, the Boonville Pirates soccer team will host Moberly on Thursday, Oct. 16 at the Boonville City Soccer Park at Boonville High school. Both matches will start at 5 p.m.