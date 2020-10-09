Lady Pirates win in 4 sets against Marshall

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team got a wake up call after the first set Thursday night on the road against the Marshall Owls.

After dropping the first set against the Owls 25-23, the Lady Pirates came back to win the next-three and the match by the scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-20.

While the win improved Boonville’s record to 9-6 overall, head coach Dina Herzog said this was a great win for the team. “This was two evenly matched teams who played long rallies and fought for each point,” Herzog said. “It was a lot of back and forth sideouts that were well earned. Lillian Rohrbach played great all around, especially in front covering our hitters. Nora Morris and Addi Brownfield ran the offense and hit well outside. Sophi Waibel served very well and played great defense. Kennedy Renfrow did great on serve receive and Madison Smith and Genae Hodge owned the net. They touched some balls on the block and held the block on offense.”

Sophi Waibel led six players with double digit service points with 23 points with one ace. Lillian Rohrbach finished match with 19 service points with five aces while Kennedy Renfrow and Nora Morris each had 16 service points with one ace, Addi Brownfield with 12 service points and Madison Smith with 11 service points. Morris also finished the match with a team-high 14 kills on 46 attack attempts along with 15 digs, 10 assists and one block. Brownfield had a team-high 18 assists along with 10 digs, seven kills on 29 attack attempts with one block, while Renfrow added a team-high 23 digs along with five attack attempts, Waibel with 19 digs and five kills on 22 attack attempts, Smith with five kills on 27 attack attempts, five blocks and three digs, Rohrbach with 20 digs and three kills on nine attack attempts and Hope Mesik with one dig.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Marshall in two straight sets 25-11 and 25-16.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls played amazing. “The girls really came together as a team,” Herzog said. “We tried something different and it clicked. We had fun and won. Addy Nichols played a great defensive game. Her passes were on point and she helped run our offense by leading the team with 12 digs. We also served well tonight. Ava Parman did a good job leading the team with nine earned points, followed by Cassidy Bishop with eight. Abby Fuemmeler got to run the court solo as setter tonight. She led the team with 18 assists. I wanted to try something different and she did an amazing job stepping up. Kylee Turner proved to be aggressive and smart at the net, leading the team with nine kills. She saw the court and found the holes. Cassidy Bishop also did an amazing job getting the ball over and in with five kills. Ava Parman played a position she hadn’t got to play yet this year and put down four kills as our middle hitter. Heather Hall got her hands on a lot of balls to lead the team with two blocks. She is improving each and every day and I just love watching it all come together.”

Ava Parman finished the match for the JV team with nine service points with two aces along with four kills and two digs. Cassidy Bishop had eight service points with one ace along with nine digs and five kills while Abby Fuemmeler added five service points with two aces along with a team-high 18 assists, three digs and three kills, Addy Nichols with four service points with two aces along with a team-high 12 digs and three kills, Kylee Turner with three service points with one ace, a team-high nine kills, six digs and four assists, Heather Hall with three service points five kills, two blocks and two digs, and Claire Witting with eight digs.

In the JV C-team game, Boonville recorded two straight wins against Marshall 25-17 and 25-16.

Boonville JV C-team coach Brittney Lowe said she tried something different this game by running a 5-1 with Kylee Turner. “She did great with 16 assists. We played Addie Hubach as our middle for the C team as she has been out due to an ankle injury and she did great for us with four kills. Molly Schuster did amazing find the court as our outside with eight kills. I’m super happy with how these six girls played as a team.”

Kinley Fox was definitely on fire with 22 service points with five aces. She also had two digs and one kill. Ava Esser finished the match with 10 service points with two aces along with eight digs and two kills while Ashlen Homan added six service points with a team-high 14 digs, Kylee Turner with five service points with one ace, a team-high 16 assists and four kills, Addie Hubach with four service points, six digs and four kills, Molly Schuster with three service points with one ace, a team-high eight kills and four digs and Twelva Mason with four kills.