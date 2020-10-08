New Franklin edges Jamestown 8-7 with two runs in seventh

New Franklin baseball coach Erich Gerding called Tuesday’s 8-7 win over Jamestown another nailbiter as the Bulldogs rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

After capturing the championship in the CAC last week against the Pilot Grove Tigers, the Bulldogs once again pulled the rabbit out of the hat Tuesday against Jamestown with the late rally.

“This was another nailbiter against a quality Jamestown team, and another collective effort from everyone up and down the lineup,” Gerding said. “Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Tanner Bishop gave us a chance to win, which is all we ask for. There were many plays that we could look at that made the difference, but in the seventh, Keaton Eads and Colten Collyott walked.

“There was a huge passed ball with Sam Marshall up and with runners on second and third full count, he looped a single to left center to score 1. With the infield in and runners on second and third, Connor Wilmsmeyer walked if off with a line drive to left center. I’m very proud of this team and what they accomplished this fall. We are definitely going to miss Colten as he is graduating early.”

Needless to say it didn’t look good for New Franklin after the Eagles took a 4-2 lead after 4 1/2. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, the Bulldogs rallied back with four runs to go up 6-4. Then, after Jamestown rallied with three runs in the sixth to make it 7-6, New Franklin came back with a little magic of its own with a two-run seventh inning for the victory.

Tanner Bishop picked up the win in relief for New Franklin while Harlan took the loss for Jamestown. Clayton Wilmsmeyer started the game for the Bulldogs and gave up six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five batters in 5 1/3 innings. Bishop then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out one.

As for the hitting in the game for New Franklin, Connor Wilmsmeyer went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs. Sam Marshall was 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI while Owen Armentrout added two singles, Tanner Bishop with one single and two RBIs, Tysen Dowell, Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Keaton Eads each with one single and Jake Marshall with one RBI.

For Jamestown, Duncan went 2-for-5 with a single, double and two RBIs. Higgins had two singles and two RBIs while Reynolds added two singles and Jones with one double and one RBI.

New Franklin also won the JV game 5-4 in three innings.

Jake Marshall pitched the first inning and allowed no runs, followed by Connor Wilmsmeyer for one inning with two earned runs and Zac Roth for one inning with one earned run.

Sawyer Felten was 2-for-2 with one RBI while Drake Clark was 1-for-1. Connor Wilmsmeyer droves in two runs.