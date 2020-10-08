LSE Pirates go 1-1 against Osage in Tri-County Conference

The LSE Pirates seventh grade improved to 3-1 on the season by beating Osage 22-6 Tuesday night in Osage.

As for the LSE Pirates eighth grade football team, they fell to Osage by a score of 22-8.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said the seventh grade boys played really well. “Our kids came ready to play,” Walk said. “We controlled the clock and ran the ball well. I look forward to great things from this group.”

The Pirates opened the game with a touchdown and two point conversion in each of the first-two quarters while Osage scored its only touchdown of the game in the second. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, LSE hit paydirt again to extend the lead to 22-6.

Braylon Ellison led the Pirates with 14 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns while Brad Norbury added seven carries for 69 yards, Cash Leonard three carries for 22 yards and Clayton Schuster six carries for 26 yards. Leonard also completed 3 of 6 passes for 10 yards. Schuster was 1-for-1 passing for 36 yards while hauling in three catches for 10 yards and one touchdown. Logan Conz had one catch for 36 yards.

On defense, Ellison led the Pirates with 14 solo stops, two assisted tackles and three sacks. Baylor Jackson finished the game with five solo stops, two assisted tackles and two sacks while Darin Leonard added three solo stops and five assisted tackles, Cash Leonard, Brad Norbury and Brody Porter each with four solo stops, Aiden Myers with two solo stops and one sack and Carter Felten and Clayton Schuster each with three solo stops.

In the eighth grade game, LSE trailed Osage 8-0 after the half before rallying back with a touchdown and two point conversion in the third quarter to tie the game at 8-all. However, in the fourth quarter, the Indians hit paydirt two more times to win by 14.

Walk said the Pirates had a battle against Osage. “Our kids never quit and kept playing hard,” Walk said. “We had three long plays called back. We had to fight a lot of adversity tonight, but I am really proud of the way we played.”

D’Avion Jones led all rushers for LSE with nine carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. Rhad Leathers finished the game with nine carries for 67 yards while completing 1 of 1 passes for 46 yards. He also scored on a two-point conversion. Cooper Pfeiffer had six carries for 43 yards and three catches for 82 yards while Evan Bishop completed 2 of 7 passes for 36 yards.

On defense, Pfeiffer led all tacklers with 12 solo stops, three assisted tackles and two sacks. Leathers finished the game with four solos and three assists while Max Rapp added three solos and two assists, Rand Devine three solos and one sack, Jones and Gage Medeiros each with four solos and Bishop and Ziaha Evans with three solos each.