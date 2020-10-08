LeGrant captures meet medalist honors in season finale

With their final match of the regular season before districts next week at Eagle Knoll Golf Course in Hartsburg, the Boonville Lady Pirates golf team wanted nothing more than to gain some momentum.

But little did they know they would do it by 47 strokes in a dual match Thursday against the Marshall Owls.

While beating the Owls 182-229, Boonville also had the meet medalist as sophomore Hannah LeGrant fired a 5-over par 40 with one birdie, two pars and six bogeys.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said it’s always good to win the last match of the year. “Hopefully this will give us some confidence going into district play next Monday,” VanderLinden said. “Hannah LeGrant led both the team and the match with a score of 40. This score tied Hannah’s season low score. Two members of the JV team also shot their personal best, as Azalya Kluck shot a 49 and Makenna Campbell shot a 50.”

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team closed out the regular season at 11-3-1 overall and 6-3 in the Tri-County Conference.

As for the top five golfers in the meet, Zoey Lang finished second overall with a score of 45 with two pars and three bogeys while Payten Black placed third with a score of 48 with two pars and three bogeys and Rayghan Skoufos, Leah Ziegelbein and Leah Weaver of Marshall all tied for fourth with a score of 49.

Skoufos finished the meet with two pars and one bogey while Leah Ziegelbein had two pars and three bogeys.

Azalya Kluck’s score of 49 featured five bogeys while Makenna Campbell had four bogeys for a score of 50 and Alexis Schnetzler with a score of 59 with one par and one bogey.

Teams competing in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament Monday at Eagle Knoll are Blair Oaks, Eldon, Father Tolton, Fulton, Kirksville, Mexico, Moberly, Osage, Southern Boone, Warrenton and Wright City.