Lady Dragons fall in three sets against Otterville

The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team fell in three sets Tuesday night on the road against the Otterville Eagles 8-25, 9-25 and 14-25.

Bunceton volleyball coach Dustin Ray said the Lady Dragons played a very solid Otterville team.

“They put the pressure on us and had some very good serves,” Ray said. “We struggled to return the serve and get a good first pass. At the net, we were way more aggressive and had several blocks. I would like to start getting a better offensive attack and hopefully get a win.”

Madison Brown led Bunceton with five service points with five aces along with four digs, three blocks and one kill on one attack attempt.

Madelynn Myers finished the match with seven digs, one block and one attack attempt while Kelcy Mullett added four digs and four service points, Bella Vaca with three assists, three service points and one dig, Kylee Myers with five assists and two attack attempts, Maddie Brandes with three blocks and three attack attempts, Hailey Milne with three digs and one service point, Kaelyn Crews with two blocks and one attack attempt and Lexi Hein with two attack attempts.