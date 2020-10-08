Boonville JV football team edges Osage 14-6 in TCC

Boonville Pirates JV football coach Seth Brimer called Monday night’s 14-6 win over Osage a great team win for the program.

While the Pirates improved to 2-3-1 on the season, Brimer said this one took everybody. “The kids came in off the sidelines and played a lot of solid snaps,” Brimer said. “I could not be more pleased with our effort and teamwork in every facet of the game. Defense played big tonight forcing four turnovers and keeping the Osage ground attack at bay. Our defensive line played phenomenally. Looking forward to getting back after it this week and preparing for Versailles.”

The Pirates never trailed in the game against Osage, although the Indians did come back and cut it to one at 7-6 with approximately seven minutes left in the game.

Brimer said freshman quarterback Dakota Troost opened the scoring for the Pirates with a 24 yard scramble for a touchdown, followed by the PAT by freshman Ross Brackman to put Boonville on top 7-0.

“There was no scoring in the next-two quarters until the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter when Osage scored on a quarterback scramble,” Brimer said. “The ensuing two-point conversion was stopped.”

Leading by one early in the fourth quarter, Boonville found the end zone again with approximately four minutes remaining when Troost hit Blake Griffin on a beautiful throw pass, which Griffin took 89 yards for a score. Brackman then split the uprights on the PAT to make it 14-6.

Troost wound up finishing the game with five carries for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown while completing 3 of 5 passes for 95 yards and one score.

Xavier Flippin finished the game with seven carries for 33 yards and two receptions for 5 yards while Rhoades Leonard had six carries for 34 yards, Will Stock one carry for 6 yards, Blake Griffin one carry for 4 yards and one reception for 89 yards and a touchdown and Ethan Watson with one carry for 3 yards.

On defense, Flippin finished the game with 11 solo stops, two assisted tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Chandler Stonecipher added two solo stops, three assisted tackles and one forced fumble while Connor Baysinger had four solo stops and one assisted tackle, Zane Watring with two solo stops, one assisted tackle and two interceptions, Ethan Watson with three solo stops, one assisted tackle and one interception, Gage Hodges with two solo stops, one assisted tackle, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, Darieus Brady with two solo stops and two assisted tackles, Drake Cottrell with three solo stops and one assisted tackle, Huston Force and Dakota Troost each with two solo stops and two assisted tackles, Chase Amos with two solo stops and one assisted tackle, Ross Brackman with one solo stop and one assisted tackle, Gabe Brimer with two assisted tackles and Eli Stock with one solo stop.

The Boonville Pirates JV football team will host Versailles on Monday, Oct. 12 at Gene Reagan field starting at 6 p.m.