Lady Warriors win in two straight against Lange Middle School

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams picked up the sweep against Lange Middle School Tuesday night on the road.

While the Lady Warriors eighth grade team defeated Lange in two straight sets 25-17 and 25-19, the seventh grade team also won in two by the scores of 25-23 and 25-23.

Ss. Peter & Paul eighth grade coach Carol Griffin said it was a great night for the Warriors. “We are serving and passing well,” Griffin said. “In our first set, Reagan had 11 points off serving. She really has stood out this year with her spot on passing to our setters. Our setters Ellise, Mabry and Bella have done an awesome job placing the ball on the net for the hitters. Delaney had a great night at the net. All the girls have played a role for our successful season such as Addison, Randi, Riley and Lauren, who don’t always get their names mentioned or have great stats. They are doing their job on the floor and have improved a great deal this year. We have one game left on the schedule against St. Peters in Marshall on Tuesday, October 13.”

Mabry Caton led the Lady Warriors with six aces along with two assists and one kill. Bella Imhoff finished the match with three assists, two kills, one ace and one dig while Delaney Rowlett added five kills, two aces and one dig, Ellise Kirchner with four assists, Reagan Wilson with two aces and one dig, Lauren Thompson with one kill and one dig and Riley Wilson with one kill.

In the seventh grade match, Ss. Peter & Paul coach Mariah Smith said the girls are finally starting to apply the concept of pass, set and hit, which is great to see.

Isabel Alvizio led the Lady Warriors seventh grade volleyball team with five aces along with one kill and one assist.

Charlotte Rohrbach finished the match with four aces and three kills while Emerson Comegys added four aces, Lauren Venable with three assists, Avery Rapp with one kill and Katie Drummond with one kill.