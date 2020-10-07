Lady Tigers fall on the road against Leeton

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team had only two hits in six innings Tuesday night on the road in a 10-0 loss against Leeton.

Pilot Grove, dropping to 3-12 on the season, got one each from Grace Phillips and Elaina Wirths in the loss to Leeton.

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said the Lady Tigers came out with a lot of fire against a good Leeton team. “We had some players that are not 100 percent and have had to move our lineup around a bit without any practice,” Monk said. “It seemed to cause an issue with timing and communication. It’s understandable that some of our players were uncomfortable and I am sure that led to the atmosphere on the field and in the dugout. I am not trying to downplay anything Leeton did as they ran the bases just like we like to.”

Schmidli picked up the win for Leeton while Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Lammers pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up 10 runs on six hits and six walks while striking out four batters.

Crooks went 3-for-4 in the game for Leeton with two singles, one triple and two RBIs.

Ball pitches 2 hit shutout against Pilot Grove

Fayette pitcher Jordyn Ball had her “A” game against the Pilot Grove Tigers Monday night in Pilot Grove.

While pitching a two-hit shutout against the Lady Tigers for a 20-0 win, Ball also struck out 12 batters in five innings.

Despite the loss, which dropped Pilot Grove to 3-11 on the season, head coach George Monk said the girls played well through three innings and then the wheels fell off the cart.

Fayette scored in every inning against Pilot Grove with one run in the first, two again in the second, three in the third, six in the fourth and 10 in the fifth.

Monk said the score after three arguably should have been 1-0. “Marci (Lammers) was doing a great job from the rubber and was placing the ball well,” Monk said. “We just made too many mistakes against a good team with excellent pitching. Fayette did a nice job of hitting but none were really scorched. The ball seemed to find a hole and drop between our players.

“Our offense was going to have a difficult time against Ball as she does a great job of challenging hitters and setting them up for the rise ball. Grace Peterson and Elaina Wirths broke up a good performance by Ball. Grace did a nice job of stretching a single into a double.”

Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove by giving up 20 runs-14 earned) on 13 hits and nine walks while striking out four batters.

Fayette also out-hit Pilot Grove 13-2, with Addison Newell going 3-for-5 with two singles, one double and three RBIs. Maddi Lawson was 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs while Abby Nation added two singles and two RBIs, Breanna Estes with two singles and one RBI, Megan Lewis and Kylea Hoover each with one single and two RBIs, Bella Asbury with one single and one RBI and Jordyn Ball with one single.

For Pilot Grove, Grace Peterson doubled while Elaina Wirths singled.

In the JV game, Pilot Grove defeated Fayette 5-4.

The Lady Tigers trailed Fayette 4-1 after the first before rallying back with four in the bottom of the second for the win.

Monk said the girls played well enough to win and strung together a decent offensive attack. “Marci Lammers threw out a couple of important base runners from the catcher's position, which helped shut down a couple threats that Fayette was trying to mount,” Monk said.

Grace Phillips picked up the win for Pilot Grove by giving up five runs on seven hits and four walks with one strikeout.

Kaitlyn Maggard finished the game with a single and a triple while Danae Lammers added one double and Marci Lammers and Olivia Felten each with one single.