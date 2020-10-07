Pilot Grove middle school girls basketball falls in season opener

The Pilot Grove girls junior high basketball team fell on the road in the season opener Tuesday night against Jamestown 31-22.

The Lady Tigers, 0-1 on the season, trailed Jamestown 21-10 at the half but outscored the Eagles 12-10 in the second half.

Pilot Grove coach Aly Wessing said the girls had some first game jitters in the first half and could never make up for it in the second half. “I was proud of the girls hustle for the entire game,” Wessing said.

Olivia Meisenheimer had 13 points to lead all scorers for Jamestown while Samantha Wilson chipped in eight and Alyssa Hess with seven.

For Pilot Grove, Claire Rentel tossed in 12 points. Katie Fenical tallied four points while Harlei Kammerich, Cloey Tavenner and Grace Reuter added two points each.