Missouri Media Football Rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Liberty (10), 6-0, 100, 1
2. Nixa, 6-0, 88, 2
3. CBC, 1-0, 78, NR
4. Lee’s Summit West, 5-1, 72, 3
5. Raymore-Peculiar, 5-1, 58, 5
Dropped out: No. 9 Rock Bridge, No. 10 Lee’s Summit North
Also receiving votes: Lee’s Summit North (4-2), 6; Kickapoo (3-2), 2
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Carthage (7), 5-0, 97, 1
2. Webb City (1), 5-1, 87, 2
3. Jackson (2), 6-0, 86, 3
4. Grain Valley, 6-0, 67, 4
5. Battle, 3-1, 58, 5
Dropped out: No. 8 Ozark
Also receiving votes: Ozark (4-2), 9
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jefferson City Helias (10), 6-0, 100, 1
2. West Plains, 6-0, 90, 2
3. Hannibal, 5-0, 73, 3
4. Festus, 6-0, 62, 5
5. Lincoln College Prep, 4-1, 61, 6
Also receiving votes: Warrensburg (4-1), 4; Savannah (3-1), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lutheran North (8), 1-0, 98, NR
2. Valle Catholic (1), 6-0, 88, 1
3. Odessa (1), 6-0, 82, 2
4. Blair Oaks, 5-1, 72, 3
5. Centralia, 5-0, 59, 4
Dropped out: No. 10 Park Hills Central
Also receiving votes: Park Hills Central (6-0), 9; Richmond (4-1), 2; Aurora (4-2), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Palmyra (4), 6-0, 94, 1
2. Lamar (5), 5-1, 93, 2
3. Lutheran St. Charles, 4-1, 75, 3
4. St. Pius X (KC) (1), 5-0, 74, 4
5. Lafayette County, 5-1, 57, 5
Also receiving votes: Hallsville (4-2), 1; Highland (3-1), 1; Warsaw (3-0), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Mid Buchanan (10), 6-0, 100, 1
2. Hayti, 5-0, 88, 2
3. Thayer, 4-1, 75, 3
4. Milan, 6-0, 71, 4
5. Windsor, 6-0, 60, 5
Also receiving votes: Marceline (5-1), 5; Harrisburg (4-2), 3; South Harrison (5-1), 2; Lockwood (4-1), 1