Missouri Media Football Rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Liberty (10), 6-0, 100, 1

2. Nixa, 6-0, 88, 2

3. CBC, 1-0, 78, NR

4. Lee’s Summit West, 5-1, 72, 3

5. Raymore-Peculiar, 5-1, 58, 5

Dropped out: No. 9 Rock Bridge, No. 10 Lee’s Summit North

Also receiving votes: Lee’s Summit North (4-2), 6; Kickapoo (3-2), 2

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Carthage (7), 5-0, 97, 1

2. Webb City (1), 5-1, 87, 2

3. Jackson (2), 6-0, 86, 3

4. Grain Valley, 6-0, 67, 4

5. Battle, 3-1, 58, 5

Dropped out: No. 8 Ozark

Also receiving votes: Ozark (4-2), 9

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jefferson City Helias (10), 6-0, 100, 1

2. West Plains, 6-0, 90, 2

3. Hannibal, 5-0, 73, 3

4. Festus, 6-0, 62, 5

5. Lincoln College Prep, 4-1, 61, 6

Also receiving votes: Warrensburg (4-1), 4; Savannah (3-1), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lutheran North (8), 1-0, 98, NR

2. Valle Catholic (1), 6-0, 88, 1

3. Odessa (1), 6-0, 82, 2

4. Blair Oaks, 5-1, 72, 3

5. Centralia, 5-0, 59, 4

Dropped out: No. 10 Park Hills Central

Also receiving votes: Park Hills Central (6-0), 9; Richmond (4-1), 2; Aurora (4-2), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Palmyra (4), 6-0, 94, 1

2. Lamar (5), 5-1, 93, 2

3. Lutheran St. Charles, 4-1, 75, 3

4. St. Pius X (KC) (1), 5-0, 74, 4

5. Lafayette County, 5-1, 57, 5

Also receiving votes: Hallsville (4-2), 1; Highland (3-1), 1; Warsaw (3-0), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Mid Buchanan (10), 6-0, 100, 1

2. Hayti, 5-0, 88, 2

3. Thayer, 4-1, 75, 3

4. Milan, 6-0, 71, 4

5. Windsor, 6-0, 60, 5

Also receiving votes: Marceline (5-1), 5; Harrisburg (4-2), 3; South Harrison (5-1), 2; Lockwood (4-1), 1